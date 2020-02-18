TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Matchbox (‘Matchbox’), technology-driven global insight partner, is pleased to announce that Brian James will become Deputy CEO and Chief Client Officer, Matchbox North America and Brent Snider will become Deputy CEO and Chief Revenue Officer, Matchbox North America.



Maru recently made its global technology ecosystem accessible by clients through its Direct Access Portal, Maru/HUB.

Ged Parton, CEO Maru Group, said, “We have created a differentiated value proposition with our technology based fully flexible service model. Brian and Brent will be the flag bearers of this new offering. I am excited that they are going to own our cross company planning and implementation as we go to market”.

He continued, “These guys have energy, commitment and resolve. They are gifted and want to be judged on their performance, so they focus on outcomes. In their new roles they will help us accelerate onwards.”

About Maru/Matchbox

Maru/Matchbox began disrupting the market research industry in 2000. We’re a different breed of global insight partner, built on proprietary technology that enables our experts to connect with the people that matter most to our clients. Our people bring deep sector-focused knowledge to client projects, so they can build and maintain a competitive advantage. We have agile tech platforms to connect with customers, provide on-demand insight and combine quality research and analytics data sources.

About Maru/HUB

Maru/HUB is an instant access platform that gives you meaningful insights to fuel confident business decisions. Maru/HUB is a fully scalable technology platform. It can be used for projects of any size, from small, ad hoc projects to enterprise-wide programs. It is powered by AI with first-class ingestion capabilities.

Unlike other insights providers with bolt-on technologies, our team of experts has been building and developing our secure proprietary platform infrastructure for the last 15 years.

The technology platform is ISO/IEC 27001 certified and adheres to the highest level of data security and compliance.

