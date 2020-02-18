Executive Vice President Einar Glomnes has on February 18, 2020, purchased 10 000 shares in Hydro at NOK 29.05 per share. New holding is 14 456 shares.

Investor contact

Stian Hasle

+47 97736022

Stian.Hasle@hydro.com

Press contact

Halvor Molland

+47 92979797

Halvor.Molland@hydro.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act