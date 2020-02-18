Sydney, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of Paul Budde Communication’s focus report on Kuwait outlines the major developments and key aspects in the telecoms markets.

Kuwait has one of the highest mobile penetration rates in the world. To capitalise on this; the operators are building extensive LTE networks, developing 5G and introducing mobile broadband content and services.

The existence of this substantial mobile infrastructure places Kuwait in good stead to take advantage of the opportunities offered by the evolution to 5G. In 2019 we saw 5G developments accelerate in Kuwait with the operators beginning to formulate offerings around 5G service packages and devices.

While Kuwait’s mobile sector shows considerable progress; the country’s fixed broadband penetration is one of the lowest in the region. The Kuwaiti government is however focusing on building fixed broadband networks and ultimately this sector offers a potential future growth opportunity for both the operators and government. Improvements to the fixed broadband infrastructure will assist to grow markets such as e-commerce, along with smart infrastructure development, start-ups and M2M.

This BuddeComm report provides extensive information on Kuwait’s telecoms market and provides key industry statistics as well as information and insights relating to fixed and mobile infrastructure, subscribers, regulations and major players.

Key developments:

Zain Kuwait established a Sale and Leaseback arrangement for its mobile towers with IHS Holding Limited in February 2020.

VIVA Kuwait became rebranded as STC (Kuwait) in late 2019.

The three major operators of Zain Kuwait, STC (VIVA Kuwait) and Ooredoo are all offering LTE services as well as exploring 5G opportunities.

There is a high ownership of smart phones in Kuwait.

Improvements to fibre-broadband infrastructure are underway.

Companies covered in this report include:

Mobile Telecommunications Co (MTC) / Zain, Ooredoo Kuwait, STC (Formerly Kuwait Telecom Company (KTC) / Viva).

Table of Contents

Key statistics

Country overview

Telecommunications market Market analysis Competitive environment

Regulatory environment Historic overview Regulatory authority Privatisation Infrastructure sharing Interconnect

Fixed network operators Ministry of Communications

Telecommunications infrastructure Overview of the national telecom network Fibre networks International infrastructure (satellite, submarine) Submarine cable networks Satellite communication Smart infrastructure IoT Smart grids

Fixed broadband Market Introduction and statistical overview Historic overview Market overview Broadband statistics

Digital economy e-Commerce Start-ups e-Banking/e-Payments e-Health

Digital Media Video-streaming Music-streaming VoIP

Mobile Market Market analysis Mobile statistics General statistics Mobile broadband Mobile infrastructure Mobile tower sharing 5G 4G (LTE) GSM, 3G Other infrastructure developments Mobile regulatory issues Third mobile operator Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Roaming tariff reduction Spectrum refarming for LTE Spectrum for 5G Mobile tower management Major mobile operators Zain Kuwait Ooredoo Kuwait STC (formerly Viva) Mobile content and applications m-banking (payments/loans) OTT messaging services Mobile handsets

Appendix – historic data

List of Tables

Table 1 – Top Level Country Statistics and Telco Authorities – Kuwait – 2019

Table 2 – Kuwait – GDP and inflation – 2014 - 2019

Table 3 – Kuwait - fixed lines in service and teledensity - 2009 – 2019

Table 4 – Kuwait – subscribers to broadband technologies – 2015; 2017

Table 5 – Kuwait - Internet users and penetration – 2009 – 2018

Table 6 – Kuwait - fixed broadband subscribers and penetration - 2009 – 2024

Table 7 – Kuwait - mobile subscribers and penetration – 2009 – 2024

Table 8 – Kuwait - mobile operators’ market share – 2005 – 2018

Table 9 – Kuwait - mobile operators, subscribers and annual change – 2018

Table 10 - Kuwait - mobile broadband subscriptions – 2014 – 2024

Table 11 – Kuwait – population coverage of mobile technologies – 2016 - 2018

Table 12 - Zain Group subscribers and revenue – 2005 – 1H 2019

Table 13 – Zain Kuwait revenue, net profit, ARPU and subscribers – 2005 – 2018

Table 14 – Zain Kuwait – prepaid share – 2005 – 2018

Table 15 – Ooredoo Kuwait financial data, subscribers, ARPU – 2016; Q1 2019

Table 16 – STC (Viva) revenue, net profit, EBITDA, and subscribers – 2012 – Q1 2019

Table 17 – Historic – Kuwait - fixed lines in service and teledensity - 1995 – 2008

Table 18 – Historic – Kuwait - mobile subscribers and penetration rate - 1995 – 2004

Table 19 – Historic - Kuwait - Internet users and penetration – 1995 – 2008

Table 20 – Historic - Kuwait - fixed broadband subscribers and penetration - 2006 - 2008

List of Charts

Chart 1 – Kuwait’s major mobile operators – market share – 2018

Chart 2 - Kuwait’s fixed broadband penetration set to grow – 2009 – 2024

List of Exhibits

