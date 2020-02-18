Talenom Plc, Stock exchange release 18 February 2020 at 18:00



Talenom Plc: Disclosure under chapter 9, section 10 of the securities market act

Talenom Plc has received an announcement from Evli Pankki Oyj on 18 February 2020. According to the announcement the total number of Talenom shares owned by Evli Pankki Oyj fell below level of 5% as a result of share transactions concluded on 18 February 2020.

Total position of Evli Pankki Oyj according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.96% 0 4.96% 6,972,672 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.99% 0 5.99%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000153580 345,700 0 4.96% 0 SUBTOTAL 345,700 4.96%



Talenom Plc is an accounting firm established in 1972. Talenom offers a wide range of accounting services as well as other expert and advisory services to support its clients’ business. The company has its own software development and it provides its clients with electronic financing tools.

Talenom Group’s net sales in 2019 amounted to EUR 58.0 million, with an increase of 18.6% compared to 2018. Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.7% between 2005 and 2019.

