18.02.2020 at 18:30

 

VALMET Oyj: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 18.02.2020

Date 18.02.2020  
Exchange transaction Buy  
Share class VALMT  
Amount 27,000  
Average price/share 23.7333 EUR
Highest price/share 23.7800 EUR
Lowest price/share 23.6000 EUR
Total price 640,799.10 EUR
     

The shares held by Valmet Oyj on 18.02.2020:

  VALMT 432,596  

On behalf of Valmet Oyj


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

 

Antti Salakka         Mikko Virtanen

 

Tuomas Kivimäki, Vice President, Treasurer, Valmet, tel. +358 50 403 2403

