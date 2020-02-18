New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Tortilla Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Nature ; Source ; Product type ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862181/?utm_source=GNW

Different types of tortillas are available in the market including tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, and many more.



The North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of product type as – tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others.The flour tortilla segment in the North America tortilla market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market.



A flour tortilla is a type of smooth, thin flat-brown product made out of wheat flour.Originally, the tortillas were made from the corn tortilla, but later on the flour tortillas were also discovered.



These tortillas are usually stuffed with beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Tortillas are also stuffed to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and burritos.



The North America tortilla market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic.The conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the North America tortilla market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



The conventional tortillas are produced using raw materials that are cultivated using chemical fertilizers.Many of the chemicals which are used for the cultivation of the tortilla sources, are now considered by the EPA as possibly causing cancer.



So people, especially in the US which is one of the biggest tortilla consumption market is are slowly moving towards the organic tortillas.



The North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of source as wheat and corn.In 2018, the corn segment was estimated to hold a major share in the market.



The corn tortilla is the traditional form of the tortilla. Many corn tortillas were developed through an industrial nixtamalization process that improves the nutritional profile of the maize.



The North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and foodservice.The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounts for the largest share in the North America tortilla market, while the foodservice segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



Hypermarkets and supermarket offer a wide range of products from different brands at relatively low prices compared to other distribution channels and thus consumers prefer to shop from supermarkets.



North America tortilla market is segmented on the basis of country as – US, Canada, and Mexico.The US has a major share in the North America tortilla market followed by Mexico.



Tortilla and tortilla products are more popular than all other ethnic bread, such as pita bread, English muffins, and bagels among US consumers. Tortilla chips specifically made from maize are produced on a commercial scale in the US and are among the most popular snacks.



Some of the players present in North America tortilla market are Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo, Inc., Easy Foods Inc., La Tortilla Factory, Olé Mexican Foods Inc., Catallia Mexican Foods, Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc., Azteca Foods, Inc., Arevalo Tortilleria, Inc., and Conagra Brands Inc. amongst the others.



The overall North America tortilla market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America tortilla market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the North America tortilla market.

