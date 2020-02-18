TULSA, Okla., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF), has added industry-veteran Evans Swann as the managing director of Loan Syndications for BOK Financial. Building on a strong legacy of syndications expertise, BOK Financial was a top 10 traditional market bookrunner for syndicated transactions by volume in 2019 and the #4 South Central middle market bookrunner by volume.



Swann strengthens the firm’s growing syndications activities by adding tremendous experience in both Corporate Banking and Energy Banking.

“While we have arranged and agented more than 100 multi-bank credit facilities since 2013, this is still a growing platform for us,” said executive vice president and Corporate Banking executive Stacy Kymes. “Evans brings the veteran leadership necessary for us to continue to grow our capabilities in the syndications space.”

Swann will manage the syndications group from the organization’s office in Houston. He will be responsible for all syndicated loans across BOK Financial and add further depth to our syndications efforts in energy banking.

“We are thrilled to add Evans’ leadership and tremendous experience to our syndications platform,” said Scott Andrews, senior vice president and chief operating officer for Commercial Banking. “His middle market background matches our broad target market well and his depth of energy experience perfectly complements BOK Financial’s best-in-class energy financial services platform.”

Swann began his career at Texas Commerce Bank (J.P. Morgan) where he spent several years in the Energy Group before shifting his focus as a founding member of the Loan Syndications Group. Since that time, he has continued his involvement in Syndications as well as all aspects of Energy finance — most notably managing UBS’s Houston office, running upstream loan syndications at BNP Paribas and Wells Fargo, along with other leadership positions in syndications and energy banking.

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $40 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with more than $80 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

