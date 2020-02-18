SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the recent awards ceremony, Corcoran Global Living awarded the Top Producer sales awards for 2019. This year, 30 individuals and 24 teams qualified for that ranking.



For individual top producers, Tanya Dzhibrailova (West Portal office) continues in the No. 1 position for four years running. Additional Top 10 achievers include John LePage, Laura Kaufman (Noe Valley), Chris DeNike (Marin), Suhl Chin (Noe Valley), Terrence Jones (Pacific Heights), Erik Reider (Upper Market), Hugh Groocock, Eileen Bermingham and Bobbi Levenson (Noe Valley).

Also earning Top Producer honors are Caroline Scott, Cynthia Pagán (Noe Valley), Donna Sullivan (Upper Market), Richard Sarro, Vicki Valandra (Pacific Heights), Spiro Stratigos (Marin), Eric Castongia (Upper Market), Jamie Lawrence (Pacific Heights), Meryl Bennan (Noe Valley), Mark Machado (Marin), Ravi Malhotra (Upper Market), Sam Brown (Marin), David L. Klein, Peter Goss (Upper Market), Cheryl Bower (Burlingame), Tyron Hooper (Pacific Heights), Chris Backer (Marin), Debra Gurriere, Yulia Mitchell (Pacific Heights), and Samantha Hailer, Noe Valley).

Celebrating teams, the Top Producers are Real SF Properties (Upper Market) again holding the No. 1 spot, followed by Team Howe (Noe Valley), Gullicksen Group (Pacific Heights), Pacific Edge Real Estate Group, Rose Beck (Noe Valley), Pat Rock Group (Upper Market), SF North (Marin), Domain San Francisco/Marin (Noe Valley/Marin), Joan Loeffler & Jim Beitzel (Upper Market) and Team O’Brien (Marin).

Additional winning teams are GB Team, Wendy Watkins & Wes Freas (Potrero Hill), Embrace SF (Pacific Heights), Team Honda SF (Upper Market), SellingSF, Mike & Oliver (Noe Valley), Frank Villaneuva & Samson Ng (Upper Market), MKD Group (Pacific Heights), Tribulato Group (Pacific Heights), Bonnie Spindler (Upper Market), Danny Liu & Dawn Cusulos (Pacific Heights), Scott Yarmark & Dan Bunker (Upper Market), Marin Home Front (Marin) and Steve & Debbie Dells (Upper Market).

“These superstars account for over 500 transactions and nearly $1.5 billion in gross volume,” commented Randall Kosick, CEO and President. “They exemplify all the attributes of motivated and dedicated professional agents. Congratulations!”

Contact information for all these winners is available at www.CorcoranGL.com .

Calculations were tabulated while doing business as Zephyr Real Estate.

