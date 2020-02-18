New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) BitAngels New York City, a digital investor network, today announced it will host its next event on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:30 AM at Velocity Ledger (147 W. 26th Street,, 3rd Floor, New York City). At the event, BitAngels Founder Michael Terpin will host a panel discussion on institutional trading. This BitAngels event takes place the day after NFT.NYC, the leading non-fungible token event, an annual forum in New York City.

The panel on institutional trading features:

Raymond Kahn, Senior Management at Stealth Mode Fintech Startup

Dennis O’Neill, CEO, O’Neill Capital Partners

Shawn Sloves,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) – Co-Founder at Fundamental Interactions

Following the panel discussion, this BitAngels NYC event will feature company pitches by the following:

BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

To register, please visit the BitAngels NYC Eventbrite Page.

About BitAngels

Media Contact:

Erika Zapanta

erika@transformgroup.com



