Newark, NJ, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global automated optical inspection market is expected to grow from USD 290 Million in 2017 to USD 1,921 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

An increase in demand for consumer electronics appliances & electronic components, increasing the use of automation in manufacturing electronic components, such as circuit boards & sensors and an increase in faults & time consumption in manual PCB detection techniques are the factors driving the automated optical inspection market. Increased adoption of high-quality products encourages manufacturers to implement this technology.

Automated optical inspection system (AOIS) is an equipment used to check the failures, defects, and faults in a printed circuit board, and helps in scanning the wafer sheet. Automated optical inspection can be defined as the visual checking of electric boards in which the scanning is done with the help of a camera and any major technical defects, or quality of the product is properly checked. It is used at various levels of the manufacturing of electric components and devices. It helps in improving the quality and performance of the device, along with enhancement in inspection speed. The inspecting solder in AOIS evaluates the accurate assembly and increases the throughput. AOIS is being used by many industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, healthcare, IT &Telecommunication, and among others. Furthermore, the demand for AOIS in electronics vertical is also growing, as the system serves hybrid inspection applications for PCB and metal hard mask. For instance, Omron propelled the use of VT-S530 systems that provides full 3D AOI capability with high performance, excellent first-pass yield, and zero escape and lowest false-rejection rate. VT-S530 also features Omron’s color image processing technology to ensure the best inspection quality.

The rising need for consumer electronics appliances and electronic components is a major factor driving the market. Also, the increased adoption of high-quality products encourages manufacturers to implement the technology. But the cost associated with AOI Systems is too high which may hamper the growth of the market. However, better and improved applications for AOI Systems apart from PCB Inspection may boost the market in the coming years.

Key players operating in the global automated optical inspection market include Cyberoptics Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Kurtz Ersa, AOI Systems, Orbotech Manncorp, Mirtec, Koh Young Technology, Viscom AG, ASC International, Automated Optical Inspection Products, Inc., MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd., Saki Corporation, Chroma Ate, and Omron Corporation, Nanotronics and Keyence among others. To enhance their market position in the global automated optical inspection market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, Mirtec joined Verticals Engineering (Mexico). The partnership allowed Mirtec to market its award-winning AOI and SPI systems in Mexico through the sales and support services offered by Verticals Engineering.

2D AOI systems segment dominated with the highest share of 64.60% in 2017

The type segment is classified into 2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems. The 2D AOI Systems is dominating the automated optical inspection market in 2017. The 2D AOI systems is playing an important role in structuring the market because of its flexible inspection technology and cost efficiency. Also, the technological advancement and flexible programming has also lead to the rapid adoption of AOI system.

Inline AOI segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 31.1% over the forecast period

Technology segment includes Inline AOI and Offline AOI. Inline AOI segment is growing with the highest CAGR over the forecast period. It is due to the increased expansion of electronics manufacturing companies. The inline AOI systems helps in determining the defects quickly and can stop the production of inaccurate boards.

Automotive segment dominated the market and valued around USD 73.37 Million in 2017

Industry segment is divided into segments such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical devices, aerospace & defense, industrial electronics, energy & power. Automotive segment is dominating the market in 2017. The increasing demand for safety systems in vehicles such as antilock-braking systems (ABS), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and others and the introduction of new and improved technologies has led to deployment of electronics in automobiles to a greater level.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Automated Optical Inspection Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global automated optical inspection market with USD 115.42 Million in 2017 where as the North America region held the second dominant position in the market. The Asia-Pacific region is dominating due to the world-class innovation-driven hub for manufacturing with the help of the less skilled labor by incurring less cost, business-friendly environment, and increasing demand for electronic products in the region. Due to this, there is a noteworthy increment of the AOI system market pace in this region. North America automated optical inspection market is growing at a rapid pace due to the early technical improvements across all manufacturing sectors which causes prominent use of improved and advanced technology in the region.

About the report:

The global Automated Optical Inspection market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Million), volume (K Units), consumption (K Units), imports (K Units) and exports (K Units). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

