EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program and

publish a transparency notification

(Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings)

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between February 10, 2020 and February 14, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 10/02/2020 0 - - 11/02/2020 104 20.9000 2,174 12/02/2020 2,500 20.9500 52,375 13/02/2020 1,743 20.7848 36,228 14/02/2020 2,320 20.8062 48,270

As of February 14, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 356,058 shares at an average price of EUR 20,9570, representing in total EUR 7,461,895.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 434,706 shares as of February 14, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

Through the execution of this share buyback program, EVS Broadcast Equipment crossed up the threshold of 3% on February 12, 2020. Taking into account the additional share bought back on February 13th and February 14th 2020, EVS now holds, by virtue of acquisitions of shares, 3.03% of the voting rights of the company as of February 17th.

EVS broadcast Equipment has then issued a Transparency notification dated February 17, 2020, which contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA. – Rue Bois St-Jean, 13 – 4102 Seraing

Transaction date: February 12, 2020

Threshold that is crossed (in %): 3%

Denominator: 14,327,024

Notified details (as of February 12th)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transactions # voting rights # voting rights % voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities EVS Broadcast Equipment SA 430,643 3.01% TOTAL 430,643 0 3.01% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transactions Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial

Instruments Expiration

date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0%





TOTAL (A & B) # voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A & B) 430,643 3.01%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: EVS Broadcast Equipment SA is not a controlled entity

Additional information from the notification:

Threshold crossed while executing on the share buyback program announced on Octobre 24, 2018.

Note that voting rights are suspended when own shares are owned by EVS.

Shareholders must declare their ownership in EVS shares as soon as their shareholding passes over/under the 3% threshold (required by Company Statutes) and any multiple of 5% thresholds (required by Belgian Law). Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 and the EVS's bylaws, should be sent to the company (by email corpcom@evs.com or fax +32 4 361 7089) and to the FSMA. The current number of shares (denominator) to be taken into account is 14,327,024 shares.

This information is also available on EVS web site: https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info.

