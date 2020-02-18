Austin and New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced Gina Shishima as its US Chief Operations Partner. She succeeds Jeff Cody, who last month became the firm’s US Managing Partner.

Based in Austin and New York, Shishima will lead key operations and organizational matters for the firm, working closely with Cody and US Chief Operating Officer, Tracee Whitley. Shishima will be the partner responsible for the strategic direction of the firm’s non-legal operations, including accounting, human resources, information technology, marketing and practice services. Shishima served as the firm’s US Head of Intellectual Property for the past four years and also previously served as the partner heading the firm’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Cody, who is also chair of the firm’s US management committee and a member of its global executive committee, said:

“Gina has excelled at the helm of our world-class intellectual property group. She will bring that same innovative and insightful approach to her new role, enhancing our firm from an operational standpoint.”

Shishima, who has served on the firm’s US Management Committee and partner compensation committee since 2016, commented:

“I am excited to collaborate with Jeff, partners and senior business services leaders in the management of our firm. I look forward to contributing to strategic initiatives that benefit our clients and the people within our organization.”

Shishima provides business solutions related to all aspects of patent law in the life sciences, particularly prosecution, post-grant challenges, litigation and due diligence to a variety of clients--small and large companies, hospitals, and research institutions.

Shishima earned her JD at the University of California, Berkeley, her doctorate in molecular biology at Princeton and her AB as a biochemistry major at Columbia.



