REXEL SETS NEW ENVIRONMENTAL TARGETS AND IS RANKED AMONG THE TOP COMPANIES FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT YEAR IN THE CDP « CLIMATE CHANGE A LIST »







Rexel, a worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, has set new environmental targets and has seen its efforts to fight climate change recognized by its inclusion for the second straight year in the CDP “Climate Change A List.”

Rexel has committed to reducing the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) linked to the energy consumption of its operations (scopes 1 and 2) by 35% by 2030, as compared to 2016. Rexel has also committed to reducing by 45% per euro of revenue those linked to the use of the products it has sold (scope 3) by 2030, as compared to 2016. The setting of new environmental targets was moved forward after those originally set for 2020 had been reached as early as 2017.

Rexel’s targets have been validated by the Science Based Target initiative, reflecting the Group’s effective contribution to limiting global warming well below 2°C. In 2018, Rexel joined the Science Based Target initiative, a collaboration between the CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to encourage companies to set GHG emissions reduction targets that are consistent with scientific recommendations, and to then evaluate and validate them.

At the heart of the energy value chain, Rexel intends to capitalize on its position as an intermediary between manufacturers and installers by sharing its environmental commitment with them and encouraging them on their journey to becoming key players of the low-carbon transition as well. Rexel’s determination regarding this subject is not new: as a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2011, the Group signed the French Business Climate Pledge and stated its commitment to playing a leading role in the fight against climate change, a commitment that was reaffirmed in 2019.

Rexel CEO Patrick Berard declared: “Considering that energy control alone can absorb 40% of the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions necessary to comply with the Paris Agreement on climate change, particularly in the building and industrial sectors, we have a responsibility to act and to increase our stakeholders’ awareness, to the best of our abilities, for the construction of a sustainable future.”

The Group’s performance in the fight against climate change was also confirmed by Rexel’s inclusion for the second consecutive year in the CDP’s “Climate Change A List,”. This distinction among a group of fewer than 100 companies considered to be highly efficient reflects Rexel’s efforts in the reduction of GHG emissions, climate change mitigation and the development of a low-carbon economy.

The CDP ranking is a benchmark in terms of corporate environmental transparency. The results are analyzed according to an impartial methodology that takes into account the understanding and management of climate risk as well as the implementation of ambitious and significant goals.

In 2019, more than 500 major investors asked companies to publish their environmental data through the CDP platform, to which 8,400 of them responded positively. The complete list of companies on the CDP’s « Climate Change A List » is available here: https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores





ABOUT REXEL GROUP





Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel professional distribution of products and services for the energy world, addresses three main markets - residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by providing a tailored and scalable range of products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance.

Rexel operates through a network of some 2,000 branches in 26 countries, with nearly 27,000 employees. The Group’s sales were €13.74 billion in 2019.

Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, ticker RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Ethibel Sustainability Index Excellence Europe, Euronext VigeoEiris Europe 120, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe and STOXX® Global Climate Change Leaders, in recognition of its performance in corporate social responsibility (CSR). Rexel is on the CDP “Climate A List”.

For more information, visit Rexel’s web site at www.rexel.com





CONTACTS





FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Ludovic DEBAILLEUX +33 1 42 85 76 12 ludovic.debailleux@rexel.com





PRESS

Brunswick: Thomas KAMM +33 1 53 96 83 92 tkamm@brunswickgroup.com

Attachment