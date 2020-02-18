Highlights (FIGURE 1):
VAL-D’OR, Québec, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier") announces values of 7.1 g / t Au over 11.5 m including 22.0 g / t Au over 2.0 m intersected at a distance of 550 m below Zones 5B4-5M4-5NE of the Chimo Mine gold property located 45 km east of Val-d’Or, Quebec.
Values of 7.0 g / t Au over 2.0 m, included within a section grading 2.6 g / t Au over 16.1 m, were also obtained 300 m below Zones 5B4-5M4-5NE (FIGURE 1). The continuity of mineralization makes it possible to plan drill targets over long distances and repeat the intersections.
"The potential for resource expansion is open in all directions below the new Zones 5B4-5M4-5NE, testifying to the importance of the mineralized system and its continuity" commented Philippe Cloutier, President and Chief Executive Officer.
The details of the new results are as follows:
|Drill Hole
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Length (m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Gold Zone
|Gold
Structure
|CH19-55
|1393.0
|1395.0
|2.0
|22.0
|5B4-5M4-5NE
|5B-5M-5N
|Included in
|1385.5
|1397.0
|11.5
|7.1
|CH19-54
|1200.0
|1202.0
|2.0
|7.0
|Included in
|1198.0
|1214.1
|16.1
|2.6
The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed in lengths measured along the drill core. The estimated true thickness of the mineralized intersections represents approximately 65 to 80% of the measured length.
Recall that in the December 2019 NI 43-101 Technical Report, using a gold price of US $ 1,292 / ounce and a cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t Au the Central Gold Corridor resource estimate for the Chimo Mine property (FIGURE 1), reported:
Work on expanding resources of the Chimo Mine Project is in progress underway via:
About Chimo Mine Project
About Cartier
Cartier Resources was founded in 2006 and is based out of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Quebec has consistently ranked high as one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world primarily based on its mineral rich geology, attractive tax environment, and pro-mining government. In 2018, the Fraser Institute again ranked Quebec as one of the best jurisdictions in the world for investment attractiveness.
Qualified Persons
The scientific and technical information of the Company and the Chimo Mine Project, included in this news release, have been prepared and reviewed by MM. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice President and Ronan Déroff, P.Geo, M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in the press release.
For more information, please contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819 856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
Investor Relations:
Relations Publiques Paradox
514 341-0408
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
