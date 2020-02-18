New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Micro Mobile Data Center Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Rack Unit ; Application ; Enterprise Size ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862177/?utm_source=GNW

The advantage of a developed economy and highly advanced technologies provides ample opportunities to small and medium and large enterprises to better fulfill the requirements of its users.These factor will drive the micro mobile data center market.



Broad category of customers such as government, military, healthcare, education, mining, oil & gas, and retail among others are interested in deploying micro data centers. These features make the micro mobile data centers suitable for the community of end-users and, thus, are expected to drive the micro mobile data center market significantly during the forecast period.



On the basis of application, the instant DC and retrofit segment led the micro mobile data center market with a decent share in 2018; it is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The Instant data centers provides Relocatable Adaptive Suspension Equipment Rack (RASER) that is a micro mobile data center with 42 U rack.

The overall North America, micro mobile data center market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the North America, micro mobile data center market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the micro mobile data center based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North America region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the mater data system industry. Some of the players present in micro mobile data center are Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Ltd, among others.

