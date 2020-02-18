SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform, today announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE Magazine and global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work®.



As part of the selection process for the 100 Best Companies to Work For list, Pluralsight team members evaluated the company through more than 60 questions, including trust in leaders, compensation, fairness, manifestation of company values, ability to contribute new ideas, and overall fulfillment. According to the survey, 95% of team members agreed Pluralsight was a great place to work.

“Being a great place to work is core to our commitment to building a culture that supports and celebrates the total well-being of our team members,” said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. “We are honored to be recognized for the investments we make in our team members. We are motivated and inspired to continue building a culture that connects all team members to our mission, vision, values, and maximizes the full potential of everyone at Pluralsight.”

Thanks to the company’s guiding principle, ‘We are lifelong learners’, Pluralsight creates and provides opportunities for its team members to grow both professionally and personally. Pluralsight has created an environment that inspires all of its team members by providing meaning, purpose, and a sense of belonging — along with a healthy amount of autonomy to do their best work.

“Central to our values is our belief in supporting a culture of lifelong learners and empowering our team members to take risks without fear of failure,” said Anita Grantham, Chief People Officer of Pluralsight. “Through this autonomy, our team is not only highly engaged and satisfied in their work but firing on all cylinders to democratize technology skills.”

Pluralsight is driven by its mission to democratize technology skills and has set itself apart as a great workplace by consistently focusing on building an engaged and high-performing team that is passionate about driving business outcomes. From hiring to business decisions, the company is intentional in creating an environment where its team members can innovate and thrive. A great example is the company’s Total Rewards program.

Pluralsight’s Total Rewards program reinforces the company’s core values and culture by delivering a complete workplace experience, and a highly competitive compensation package and benefits for team members and their families designed to meet the diverse needs of its team members at each stage of life. This includes unlimited paid time off, term life insurance policy, coverage of physical and mental health, dental and vision with 100% of premiums paid in full by Pluralsight, RSU grants, and matching 401K, among others.

“The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All—for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. In 2019, Pluralsight was also ranked as one the Best Small & Medium Workplaces™, Best Workplaces for Technology™, Best Workplaces for Women™ and Best Workplaces for Millennials™ by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation, and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com .

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 650,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations across the country. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with Fortune, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They use their unparalleled benchmark data to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune. To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com , listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read “ A Great Place to Work for All. ” Join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

