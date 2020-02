The Annual General Meeting of TM hf. will be held on Thursday, 12 March 2020 at 16:00 in Hvammur, Grand Hotel Reykjavík, Sigtún 38, Reykjavík.

In two attachments following:

Notice to the general meeting. TM‘s nominating committe report with its proposal on who should be appointed members of TM‘s Board of directors.

Attachments