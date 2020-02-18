VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX/NYSE American: SVM) reports that its Ying and GC mines have been approved by their respective local municipal governments on February 17, 2020 to resume operations. Workers are returning to the mine sites to restart work.



