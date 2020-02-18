New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Invisible Orthodontics Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type ; Age Group ; Application ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862174/?utm_source=GNW

People with several traits of malocclusion, including maxillary overjet, anterior irregularities, and anterior spacing, have a poor dental appearance and masticatory performance.



But, patients need orthodontic treatment mostly because of disappointment with the look of teeth rather than problems with oral functioning.The prevalence of malocclusion is more in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).



Posterior crossbite, grown overjet, and adverse maxillary crowding were the most widely diagnosed malocclusion traits in children.As per prevalence, malocclusion is ranked third, after tooth decay and periodontal disease.



The rising incidence of malocclusion in the country is among the critical factors for market growth.



In 2018, the adolescent accounted for the largest market share in the North America invisible orthodontics market by age group owing to critical factors higher adoption among teenagers and the rising number of malocclusion. However, the adults segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Similarly, the hospitals segment led the market in 2018, contributing high market share and is projected to hold its position in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. However, in 2018, the dental clinics segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period.



