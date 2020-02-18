New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Reports and Data the global dairy blends market was valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2019 to reach USD 5.4 Billion by the year 2026. Consumption of dairy has become an important part of the daily routine in the market. Consumers have become more specific about the ingredients they are consuming on daily basis, fat-less food are in trend from pass few years which rises the demand of dairy blends in the market. Infant formula is one of the classic dairy blends, and has a large consumption volume throughout the world.

Ingredient composition between different infant formulas will change depending on a range of factors. Blends present an opportunity to introduce milk solids or milk solids replacers in a cost-effective manner when costs are high or competitive pressure leads to the need for strategies at the bottom end of the market. Filled milk products are a traditional way of doing this; filled whey products and whey alternatives are more recent innovations introduced in the market.

The practical role of dairy ingredients means that they are progressively being assumed as additives in a rapidly growing food additives market. Many of these additives are readily introduced as blends and to blend). Building on the popularity of food service, along with consumer interest in new flavors, a large number of products (pizzas, sauces, pasta dishes, soups, breadsticks, savory biscuits, savory snacks, etc.) are using cheese combinations to develop new and exciting flavor combinations. Hopefully, the US could use its domestic market experience to establish a prime position developing cheese blends as flavor and texture enhancers for a range of international markets.

Nevertheless, the dairy blends market is, to some extent, affected by the dominance of locally-manufactured dairy products and their cheap pricing in the domestic market. However, a tight production quota system is in place to combat oversupply, so the effect on dairy blends is forecast to lessen. Competition from products in which vegetable oils substitute milk fat (for example, margarine or butter) hinders the market of dairy blends market.

Growing inclination towards plant-based products are leading blends of milk fat and vegetable oils to substitute products into traditional markets for dairy foods, the shift of the consumers to plant-based products, and the increase in demand of soy-milk based commodities discourages the growth of the dairy blends market. Second, because there’s infant food/nutrition widely involved in the dairy blends market, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World Health Organization (WHO) have strict rules and regulations for the production and the ingredients used in the manufacturing process.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Powdered form accounted for more than 45% share of the overall revenue in 2018. It is broadly used in making infant formulation. It also works as a sugar substitute, emulsifier and stabilizer in ice creams. Furthermore, it is easy to store and has a longer shelf life owing to its dry form.

Infant formula is predictable to witness the growth with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2019 to 2026. Surge in the number of working females in the corporate world has led to an increase in consumption of infant formulae as they decrease the preparation time required to cook baby food.

The Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth in dairy blends market over the forecast timeline with a CAGR of about 8.5%. Majority of the demand for dairy blends was driven by China due to high birth rate, which augmented the demand for infant formula. Moreover, foremost global providers of dairy products are situated in Australia and New Zealand.

The major companies leading the market are Ltd. (New Zealand), Doehler Group (Germany), Agropur ingredients (Canada), Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. (Netherlands), and Kerry Group (Ireland). To capture the market in North America, On October 2018, Agropur launches first dairy accelerator in North America along with the collaboration of five young entrepreneurs from Canada and the US, U Main(Montreal) that develops artisanal cheese making kits, Sweetaly Dolceria using simple ingredients in manufacturing dessert, SaltiSweet Ice Cream Factory, the company that is revolutionizing ice cream novelties, Cheese Grotto, an ingenious collective that makes beautiful cheese storage devices and Peak Yogurt, cream-lovers who make delicious triple-cream, low-sugar yogurt that takes its cue from the ketogenic diet. The Asia Pacific is also increasing rapidly due to the demand for dairy blends in China, India, due to the high birth rate.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the dairy blends market on the basis of type, form, application and region:

Based on Type, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Dairy Mixtures

Dairy/Non-dairy ingredients

Dairy as functional ingredient

Dairy as carrier

Others (combinations, dairy/protein derivatives, and dairy/non-dairy fat component)

Based on Form, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Spreadable

Powder

Liquid

Based on Application, (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

Ice cream

Yogurt

Infant formula

Bakery

Feed

Butter & cheese spreadable blends

Beverages

Others (cocoa preparations, chocolate, and confectionery)

Regional Outlook (Volume Metric Tons, Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2026)

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



