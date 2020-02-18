CEO John Textor to Present Alongside Prominent Technology Company Executives

Company Launches New Investor Relations and Media Relations Program; Releases New Website and Hires Leading Firm

New York, NY, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facebank Group, Inc. (OTC: FBNK), a leading digital human technology company focused on the development, protection and activation of digital likeness assets for celebrities and consumers, today announced that John Textor, CEO, will present at The Wall Street Conference on February 19, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The annual Wall Street Conference is an investor-focused event featuring presentations from prominent technology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical executives representing publicly traded companies.

Facebank Group also announced today the launch of a new investor and media relations program which includes an enhanced investor relations website, which can be accessed at ir.facebankgroup.com . Additionally, Facebank Group has hired The Blueshirt Group, a leading investor relations and media relations firm based in San Francisco, California. The Blueshirt Group has earned its reputation as a leader in investor relations (IR), IPO advisory, financial communications, financial media relations and crisis management. Blueshirt has managed IR programs for more technology-related IPOs than any other firm and represents many of the best-known and top-performing IPOs.

Facebank Group, Inc. (OTC: FBNK) is a globally recognized developer of hyper-realistic digital humans. The company is focused on the development, protection and activation of the personal digital likeness assets of celebrities and consumers, for use in artificial intelligence, entertainment, personal productivity and social networking. By pursuing strategic acquisitions, Facebank aims to become the global leader in the digital human industry with the largest intellectual property portfolio of the world’s faces. The company is based in New York, New York. More info can be found at www.Facebankgroup.com .

