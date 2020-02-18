New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America ENT Chairs Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Type ; End User, and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862169/?utm_source=GNW





Tinnitus is a common ailment for millions of individuals and can affect substantial adverse effects on the quality of life.As per various studies, tinnitus and its management patterns are deficient in the US adult population.



For instance, as per the data of the American Medical Association 2016, the prevalence of tinnitus is around 1 in 10 adults in the US.The rising prevalence of various ENT diseases has increased the use of ENT chairs in the market.



The need for the chairs by various otolaryngologists for treatment will eventually grow the ENT chairs market.



In 2018, the manual chairs accounted for the largest market share in the North America ENT chairs market by type owing to critical factors like easy accessibility online and offline and deep market penetration.Also, manual chairs are relatively affordable and have low cost as compared to those of the programmed ones making them an ideal buy for small and mid-sized ENT clinic owners.



Thus due to its affordability, the manual chairs market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.



Similarly, the hospitals segment led the market in 2018, contributing high market share and is projected to hold its position in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. However, in 2018, the specialty clinics segment is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources for ENT chairs market included in the report are, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), World Health Organization, US Food, and Drug Administration, among others.

