CoinField has launched Sologenic initial exchange offering (IEO) today for a week, which has already begun at 19:00 CET (10 am PST). The sale will end on Feb. 25, 2020, at 19:00 CET. It will be the last chance to buy SOLO at a fixed price of 0.25 USDT before public trading commences.



Sologenic is an ecosystem built on top of the XRP ledger that merges traditional financial markets with crypto assets. The platform tokenizes over 30,000 stocks and ETFs from top global stock exchanges.

In November 2019, the Malta AI & Blockchain Summit nominated Sologenic as "Defi Project of the Year."

Sologenic recently released the very first decentralized wallet app for SOLO, XRP, and Tokenized Assets to support the Sologenic ecosystem. The app is available to download globally for Mobile and Desktop via the Apple Store and Google Play . Download the desktop version for Windows and Mac .

“By connecting the traditional financial markets with crypto, Sologenic will bring a significant volume to the crypto markets. The role of the Sologenic ecosystem is to facilitate the trading of a wide range of asset classes such as stocks, ETFs, and precious metals using blockchain technology. Sologenic is an ecosystem where users can tokenize, trade, and spend these digital assets using SOLO cards in real-time. The ultimate goal is to make Sologenic as decentralized as possible, where CoinField’s role will be only limited to KYC and fiat ON & OFF ramping.” Said Bob Ras , CEO of CoinField.

Earlier this month, Sologenic introduced a new bounty program to 10 qualified developers or businesses, who launch an XRP Validator in 2020 to help grow developments on the XRP ledger.

The SOLO core team has also collaborated with XUMM and XRP Toolkit. Both XUMM and XRP Toolkit will integrate SOLO tokens and all Tokenized assets (Stocks & ETFs) onto their platforms. XUMM is a platform developed by Wietse Wind’s team, XRPL LABS .

About Sologenic:

Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. Learn more on https://www.sologenic.com

About CoinField:

CoinField is a regulated European based fiat-to-crypto exchange supervised by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) under the license numbers FVR001049 & FRK000941.

