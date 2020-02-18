New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Dental Implants Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product ; Material ; End User, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862167/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high costs of dental implants & dental implants and limited reimbursements are likely to have a negative impact on market growth.



Moreover, the growing medical tourism in Mexico is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America dental implants market in the coming years.

Dental Implants are dental surgical devices that are positioned between the jaws for supporting the dental prosthesis.These frames or implants are surgically placed below the gums into the jawbone.



There is a wide range of medical devices that are used for dental implants such as root-form dental implants and plate-form dental implants.These implants are made of and titanium and zirconium materials.



Dentures and Bridges are used to support the implanted artificial teeth and also to avoid slip or shift of teeth in the mouth during eating or speaking.

The primary purpose of aesthetic dentistry is to improve dental aesthetics in color, shape, size, position, dental alignment, the appearance of gums, teeth, bites, and smile.The dental cosmetic industry in the US has grown from the last decade, owing to the demand and fame it has achieved over a period.



Millennial and baby boomers population are generally opting for cosmetic implant procedures such as smile correction and other aesthetic procedures.The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry has thus fueled the Dental Implants market.



Dental Implants include dental implants, which are usually coupled with the rising number of geriatric populations over the globe.However, an incaresing number of younger people are opting for dental implantation procedures instead of dental bridges.



According to the American Dental Association (ADA), as of 2018, 199,486 dentists are working in the US. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), 2015 Survey stated that cosmetic procedures continue to be popular with patients seeking aesthetic procedures. Furthermore, the Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that dental cosmetic procedures are projected to increase by 19% from 2016 to 2026. Thus, the growing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures and treatments and application of dental implants are expected to drive the global dental implants market over the coming years.

In 2018, the product segment of the dental implants market was led by the dental bridges segment.In 2018, the dental bridges segment held the largest market share of the dental implants market, by product.



In the case of implant-supported bridges, instead of being supported by crowns or frameworks, these bridges are supported by dental implants. The dental bridges are cost-effective, high-performance solutions and often are used as a prominent alternative for implants, due to which the segment accounts for a maximum share.

In 2018, the titanium segment held the largest market share of the dental implants market, by the material.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.



Also, the zirconium segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

In 2018, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of the dental implants market, by the end user.This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027.



Moreover, the similar segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for dental implants included in the report are, Computer-Aided Design (CAD), Canadian Association for Healthcare Reimbursement (CAHR), General Dental Council (GDC), National Health Service (NHS) and others.

