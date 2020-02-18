New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Deep Learning Chip Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Chip Type ; Technology ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05862166/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the strong focus on the development of ASICs and application-specific custom/hybrid deep learning chips is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the deep learning chip market. Presently, the major applications of deep learning chips are in the data center/cloud computing segment, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Also, majorly due to rising adoption of AI, evolving architectures of deep learning chips and increasing applications across various industry verticals. Owing to this growing trend, the companies are anticipated to produce high-quality service by adopting cloud-based artificial intelligence services. The artificial intelligence technology is complex and expensive to build in-house by any enterprise. Not every mid-size or to some extent even the large enterprise finds it feasible to invest in in-house artificial intelligence system, and hence most enterprises use data centers for their artificial intelligence applications. Each enterprise requires a specific artificial solution and using cloud service providers for these specific use cases are considered as the best business model for artificial intelligence technology providers. Hence, in the coming years, the adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence solutions is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The deep learning chip market is fragmented in nature due to the presence of several industries, and the competitive dynamics in the market is anticipated to change during the coming years.In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by governmental bodies to accelerate the deep learning chip market further.



The North American countries are developing various policies and outlining best practices to implement advanced technologies such as AI, deep learning for promoting innovation in various industry sectors.Further, the political agendas for North American countries are aligned with the development of AI and Machine Learning (ML).



AI technologies such as self-adapting ML, deep learning or Natural language processing (NLP) are expected to transform the way businesses work.However, there are many challenges related to data privacy and other concerns that are in the way of mass penetration of deep learning in various industries.



Governments of various North American countries are working on drafting robust and comprehensive set of regulations and policies for a holistic development of technologies in this region.

The deep learning chip market on the basis of technology is segmented into System-on-Chip, System-in-Package, Multi-chip Module, and Others.During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the System-on-Chip segment is anticipated to be the largest contributor in the deep learning chip market.



While, System-in-Package segment is projected to be the fastest growing technology with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The overall deep learning chip market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the deep learning chip market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the deep learning chip market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the North American region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the deep learning chip market. Some of the players present in deep learning chip market are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Baidu, Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google), Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Xilinx Inc. among others.

