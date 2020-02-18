Chicago, IL, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland vice president, Erica Horndasch, and community manager, Lea Marcou, will be hosting an educational session at the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Illinois Chapter Conference and Expo. The Conference and Expo will be held on February 21, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois.



The event will host more than 1,500 industry professionals and homeowner volunteers, 200 exhibitors, and will offer educational sessions on legal updates, innovative trends, hot topics, and industry best practices. Attendees will have the opportunity to share, learn, network, and discuss challenges and solutions.



“Associa Chicagoland is excited to host an important educational session at this year’s CAI conference,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “Erica and Lea will help business partners build better relationships with community managers in order to gain trust and earn new business. I look forward to all the sessions and encourage everyone to attend.”



Please join the Associa Chicagoland team at the educational session - Secrets to Manager Relationships from 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Business partners will hear feedback from community managers on what the best vendors do well and what frustrations vendors can avoid.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com