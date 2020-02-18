RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc., (“Comstock”) (NASDAQ: CHCI) announced today that Boston-based Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse has signed a lease covering more than 11,000 square feet of retail space on the Metro Plaza at Reston Station, one of two large transit-oriented projects included in the anchor portfolio of managed assets being developed by Comstock in the Dulles Corridor.



Davio’s will be located at 1902 Reston Metro Plaza, the third Trophy-Class building being developed by Comstock on the Metro Plaza, which is adjacent to the North entrance to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station, and is the future headquarters of ICF Global. Plans also include a Davio’s “Grab & Go” Italian market, providing a curated selection of Italian foods and ready-made selections.

Davio’s was founded in Boston by Master Chef and Restaurateur, Steve DiFillippo, with a philosophy of simple, handmade northern Italian foods, including aged steaks, handmade pastas, and exquisite deserts, complimented by an expertly chosen wine list and custom table service. Since opening the first Davio’s in 1985, Mr. DiFillippo has since opened three additional locations in Massachusetts, along with restaurants in Manhattan, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles. This will be Davio’s first location in Virginia.

“It has always been a dream of mine to open a restaurant in Northern Virginia, and what could possibly be better than being at Reston Station,” said Steve DiFillippo, Chef/Owner of Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse. “We can't wait to meet our guests and become part of this wonderful community very soon.”

Davio’s plans to open upon completion of the ICF Global office tower in 2022, and will join locally owned and operated Founding Farmers and SweatLeaf, as well as Starbucks, and the forthcoming matchbox and Big Buns Damn Good Burgers to provide a wide range of indoor, outdoor, and convenient dining options for the thousands of residents, office workers, and daily commuters at Reston Station. Comstock is also putting final touches on the new CVS located adjacent to the north entrance to the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station at the center of the Reston Station neighborhood. CVS is planning to open on March 1st.

The Wiehle Reston-East Station is designed to accommodate upwards of 25,000 daily commuters once Phase II of Metro’s Silver Line extends the region’s newest Metro rail line from Reston Station to Dulles Airport and into Loudoun County in late 2020.

“Davio’s nationally renowned operation and award-winning menu compliments the existing range of offerings at Reston Station,” said Tim Steffan, EVP/Asset Management, Development and Leasing for Comstock. “We are delighted to have such a high caliber addition joining our food and beverage line-up in the Reston Station neighborhood.”

About Davio's

The concept behind Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse is simple, regional Italian food with a focus on the grill. Davio's offers everything from prime aged steaks, fresh seafood and salads as well as handmade pasta creations. Davio's takes great pride in serving guests with an expert kitchen and attentive staff in the dining room, offering an exceptional dining experience unlike any other with a focus on hospitality. Chef-Restaurateur, Steve DiFillippo published his first business and hospitality book, “It’s All About the Guest: Exceeding Expectations in Business and in Life the Davio's Way.” For more information visit www.davios.com or www.stevedifillippo.com .

About Reston Station

Strategically located midway between Tysons Corner and Dulles International Airport, Reston Station is one of the largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments in the Washington, D.C. region. Covering nearly 40 acres along the Dulles Toll Road and surrounding the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station at the Phase I terminus of Metro's Silver Line, Reston Station is home to the first Helmut Jahn designed building in Virginia and features additional trophy-class buildings by the world-class design team of HKS. With multiple residential buildings completed, under construction and planned, the Reston Station neighborhood will provide a wide variety of housing for thousands of residents while two major brand hotels will serve short-term and extended-stay visitors. Founding Farmers, Starbucks and other popular restaurants are open and/or coming soon while CVS and other service-oriented retailers will provide additional conveniences for residents, office workforce, and commuters alike. For more information about Reston Station, visit www.RestonStation.com .

About Comstock Holding Companies, Inc.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) is a real estate development, asset management and real estate services company that has designed, developed, constructed and managed several thousand residential units and millions of square feet of residential and mixed-use projects throughout the Washington, D.C. metropolitan market since 1985. In 2019, Comstock completed the wind-down of its subsidiary for-sale homebuilding operation to focus exclusively on commercial real estate investment, development, asset management and real estate related services. Anchoring CHCI’s transition is a long-term asset management agreement covering two of the largest transit-oriented, mixed-use developments in the Washington, D.C. area; Reston Station, a nearly 5 million square foot transit-oriented and mixed-use development in Reston, Virginia, and Loudoun Station, a nearly 2.5 million square foot transit-oriented, mixed-use development in Ashburn, Virginia, and additional development assets. Comstock has significant experience with entitling, designing, developing, and managing a diverse range of properties including apartments, condominiums, mixed-use (residential and commercial) properties, large-scale commercial parking garages and infrastructure projects.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol CHCI. For more information, visit www.ComstockCompanies.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release may include "forward-looking" statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," "will," "should," "seeks" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based largely on our expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning important risk factors and uncertainties can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Comstock specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.