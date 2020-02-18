New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global brominated flame retardant market is forecast to reach USD 2.71 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The brominated flame retardants (BFR) are widely chosen organo-bromine, and halogen flame retardant compounds due to their inhibitory effect on the combustion chemical process. The brominated compound is highly effective in the reduction of flammability of materials especially in plastic and textile-based final products. Brominated Flame Retardant is mostly used in the manufacturing of printed circuit boards (PCBs), polymer foams, computer casing, electrical cables, and various insulation coatings, among others.
The continuous expansion of the consumer electronics, textile industries, leather industries, electrical systems, and flame insulation coatings, are expected to drive the demand of this market throughout the forecast period. Enormous usage of this flame retardant chemical in various components of consumer electronics products are the primary contributors to the market growth.
Asia Pacific region is forecasted to grow fastest with the highest growth rate of 6.4% in the period 2019 – 2027, owing to high market penetration for consumer electronics and enormous use of brominated flame retardant in such products, especially in regions like India and China. China also has the largest market globally and the US has some of the most active players in the market.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global brominated flame retardant market on the basis of the end-use verticals, type, sales channel, applications, and region:
End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
