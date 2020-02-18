EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2, at 1:30 p.m. E.T.



The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the “Events & Presentations” page on the “investors” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations .

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The Company launched its first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B® [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], in February 2018, following U.S. FDA approval for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com and follow the company on LinkedIn .

