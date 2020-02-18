SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY ), a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions, today announced its attendance at two upcoming investor conferences.



Chief Executive Officer Steve Beauchamp will attend the JMP Securities Technology Conference in San Francisco on February 25th.

Chief Financial Officer Toby Williams and VP of FP&A and Investor Relations Ryan Glenn will attend the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando on March 3rd.

About Paylocity

Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY ) is a leading provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions. Paylocity’s comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for professionals to make strategic decisions in the areas of benefits, core HR, payroll, talent, and workforce management, while cultivating a modern workplace and improving employee engagement. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., Paylocity has consistently been recognized nationally for its innovation, culture, and growth. Most recently, Paylocity was honored as #20 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work Employees’ Choice list; recognized on several G2 Crowd Grid® Reports, including ranking #1 in Satisfaction on six HCM software-focused reports; named one of the 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For; and ranked #30 on Crain’s Chicago’s Fast Fifty list of fastest-growing companies, among receiving a number of other national and local awards. For more information about Paylocity, visit www.paylocity.com .

