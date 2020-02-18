ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardlytics, Inc. , (NASDAQ: CDLX), a purchase intelligence platform that makes marketing more relevant and measurable, today announced that its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 financial results will be released on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 PM (ET) / 2:00 PM (PT) to discuss the company’s financial results.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Cardlytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.cardlytics.com/ .

A live dial-in will be available at (866) 385-4179 (domestic) or (210) 874-7775 (international). The conference ID number is 8886276. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay of this conference call will be available through 8:00 PM ET on March 10, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 8886276.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) uses purchase intelligence to make marketing more relevant and measurable. We partner with financial institutions to run their banking rewards programs that promote customer loyalty and deepen banking relationships. In turn, we have a secure view into where and when consumers are spending their money. We use these insights to help marketers identify, reach, and influence likely buyers at scale, as well as measure the true sales impact of marketing campaigns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Cardlytics has offices in London, New York, San Francisco and Visakhapatnam. Learn more at www.cardlytics.com .

