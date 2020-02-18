FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019, which included the summary below from its President and CEO, Badri Kothandaraman.

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019 included:

Revenue of $210.0 million, including approximately $36.4 million of safe harbor revenue





Cash flow from operations of $102.3 million; ending cash balance of $296.1 million, including restricted cash





GAAP gross margin of 37.1%; non-GAAP gross margin of 37.3%





GAAP operating expenses of $33.4 million; non-GAAP operating expenses of $26.1 million





GAAP operating income of $44.4 million; non-GAAP operating income of $52.3 million





GAAP net income of $116.7 million, including an income tax benefit of $72.2 million; non-GAAP net income of $52.0 million





GAAP diluted EPS of $0.88, including an income tax benefit of $0.54; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.39

Our revenue and earnings for the fourth quarter of 2019 are given below, compared with those of the prior quarter and the year ago quarter:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP Non-GAAP Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 Revenue $ 210,032 $ 180,057 $ 92,289 $ 210,032 $ 180,057 $ 92,289 Gross margin 37.1 % 35.9 % 30.5 % 37.3 % 36.2 % 30.7 % Operating income $ 44,442 $ 33,706 $ 5,003 $ 52,277 $ 40,166 $ 8,565 Net income $ 116,666 $ 31,099 $ 709 $ 52,038 $ 39,466 $ 5,092 Basic EPS $ 0.95 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.05 Diluted EPS $ 0.88 $ 0.23 $ 0.01 $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.04

Our revenue and earnings for the fiscal year 2019 are given below, compared with those of the prior year:

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

GAAP Non-GAAP FY 2019 FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenue $ 624,333 $ 316,159 $ 624,333 $ 316,159 Gross margin 35.4 % 29.9 % 35.7 % 30.2 % Operating income $ 102,729 $ 1,596 $ 126,952 $ 20,535 Net income (loss) $ 161,148 $ (11,627 ) $ 124,205 $ 10,013 Basic EPS $ 1.38 $ (0.12 ) $ 1.06 $ 0.10 Diluted EPS $ 1.23 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.10

Our fourth quarter revenue was $210.0 million, including approximately $36.4 million of safe harbor revenue. We shipped approximately 677 megawatts DC, or 2,112,725 microinverters. Fourth quarter revenue increased 17% sequentially and 128% year-over year. Product innovation and customer experience remain the cornerstones of our growth strategy. We achieved volume shipments of IQ 7A™, our highest power microinverter, during the fourth quarter as our customers continued to seek module-level power electronics optimal for high-efficiency solar modules.

Our non-GAAP gross margin was 37.3%, an increase of 110 basis points from 36.2% in the third quarter of 2019. Expedite fees were within the range expected in the normal course of business, as component supply remained stable. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $26.1 million, compared to $25.0 million in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP operating income was $52.3 million, compared to $40.2 million in the prior quarter.

We exited the fourth quarter with $296.1 million in cash, including restricted cash, and generated $102.3 million in cash flow from operations. The restricted cash is related to the first quarter of 2020 safe harbor deliveries and is expected to become unrestricted at the end of April 2020. Inventory was $32.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $30.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019, and $16.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018.

For the full year 2019, revenue was $624.3 million, compared to $316.2 million in 2018. We generated $139.1 million of cash flow from operations in 2019, compared to $16.1 million in 2018. GAAP net income was $161.1 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.23. Non-GAAP net income was $124.2 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $0.95. We are pleased to report that 2019 was the first full year of GAAP profitability in Enphase’s history.

Shipments of our Encharge™ battery storage system utilizing our Ensemble™ energy management technology remain on track for March 2020. We are pleased with the pre-orders received and are ramping installer training to support the product launch.

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

On November 18, 2019 Enphase Energy announced it signed a strategic supply agreement with Sunrun Inc., the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage and energy services company. As part of the agreement, Enphase will provide its seventh-generation Enphase IQ™ microinverters to Sunrun for use in its residential solar business. Sunrun’s customers will benefit from Enphase’s IQ 7™ and IQ 7+™ microinverters, which leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale.

On November 20, 2019, Enphase Energy announced the availability of pre-orders for battery storage systems based on its Ensemble energy management technology. Solar installers can place pre-orders for Encharge 3™ or Encharge 10™ storage systems, which offer usable and scalable capacity of 3.4 kWh and 10.1 kWh, respectively. The storage systems feature Enphase embedded grid-forming microinverters that enable the Always-On functionality. These systems are compatible with both new and existing Enphase IQ solar systems with IQ 6™ or IQ 7 microinverters and provide a simple upgrade path for Enphase’s existing solar customers.

On December 12, 2019, Enphase Energy hosted an Analyst Day and announced a new baseline financial model of 35% gross margin, 15% operating expenses and 20% operating income, all as a percentage of revenue on a non-GAAP basis. Enphase discussed several new products, including Encharge storage systems, IQ 8™ microinverters for the residential market, IQ 8D™ microinverters for the small commercial market, and Ensemble-in-a-Box for the India off-grid market. Enphase also forecasted its served available market growing from $3.3 billion in 2019 to $12.5 billion in 2022, which the company believes provides an opportunity for profitable growth.

On January 21, 2020, Enphase Energy announced that Petersen-Dean, Inc., one of the largest full-service, privately held roofing and solar companies in the U.S., selected Enphase as its premier supplier of solar inverters and battery storage systems. Per this agreement, Enphase will provide Petersen-Dean with turnkey energy solutions for new residential and commercial construction. Petersen-Dean selected Enphase for its all-in-one smart energy system consisting of solar microinverters, battery storage, and energy management.

On February 10, 2020, Enphase Energy announced it has joined forces with CREATON GmbH, one of the leading residential roof manufacturers in Europe, to deliver photovoltaic (PV) in-roof systems to residential solar customers throughout Germany. CREATON offers an extensive range of products for pitched roof solutions, including both clay and concrete roof tiles, and system accessories. Its newly developed PV in-roof systems with Enphase Energy include Enphase IQ 7 and IQ 7+ microinverters, along with Enphase Envoy™ communications gateways, which connect the system to the Enphase Enlighten™ monitoring platform and makes per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of 2020, Enphase Energy estimates both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results as follows:

Revenue to be within a range of $200 million to $210 million, including $44.5 million of revenue for ITC safe harbor shipments





GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin to be within a range of 36% to 39%





GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $35 million to $37 million, including a total of approximately $7 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization





Non-GAAP operating expenses to be within a range of $28 million to $30 million, excluding a total of approximately $7 million estimated for stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related amortization

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company has presented certain non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. To view a description of non-GAAP financial measures used and the non-GAAP reconciliation schedule for the periods presented, click here .

Conference Call Information

Enphase Energy will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter 2019 results and first quarter 2020 business outlook today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time). The call is open to the public by dialing (877) 644-1284; participant passcode 5285143. A live webcast of the conference call will also be accessible from the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at investor.enphase.com . Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. In addition, an audio replay of the conference call will be available by calling (855) 859-2056; participant passcode 5285143, beginning approximately one hour after the call.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy’s expected future financial performance; the capabilities, advantages, and performance of our technology and products, including the anticipated market adoption of current and future products; the compatibility and scalability of our products; the served available market; and the ease of monitoring PV systems. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Enphase Energy’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

A copy of this press release can be found on the investor relations page of Enphase Energy’s website at investor.enphase.com .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter technology and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 25 million microinverters, and over one million Enphase systems have been deployed in more than 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com .

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo, IQ, IQ 6, IQ 7, IQ 7+, IQ 7A, Encharge, Ensemble, Envoy, Enlighten, IQ 8, IQ 8D, and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact:

Adam Hinckley

Enphase Energy, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@enphaseenergy.com

+1-707-763-4784 x7354

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenues $ 210,032 $ 92,289 $ 624,333 $ 316,159 Cost of revenues 132,151 64,124 403,088 221,714 Gross profit 77,881 28,165 221,245 94,445 Operating expenses: Research and development 11,168 7,340 40,381 32,587 Sales and marketing 10,690 6,617 36,728 27,047 General and administrative 10,450 7,664 38,808 29,086 Restructuring charges 1,131 1,541 2,599 4,129 Total operating expenses 33,439 23,162 118,516 92,849 Income from operations 44,442 5,003 102,729 1,596 Other expense, net Interest income 815 490 2,513 1,058 Interest expense (2,303 ) (3,094 ) (9,691 ) (10,693 ) Other (expense) income, net 1,467 (1,114 ) (5,437 ) (2,190 ) Total other expense, net (21 ) (3,718 ) (12,615 ) (11,825 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 44,421 1,285 90,114 (10,229 ) Income tax benefit (provision) 72,245 (576 ) 71,034 (1,398 ) Net income (loss) $ 116,666 $ 709 $ 161,148 $ (11,627 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.95 $ 0.01 $ 1.38 $ (0.12 ) Diluted $ 0.88 $ 0.01 $ 1.23 $ (0.12 ) Shares used in per share calculation: Basic 122,630 106,638 116,713 99,619 Diluted 132,872 113,888 131,644 99,619

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 251,409 $ 106,237 Restricted cash 44,700 — Accounts receivable, net 145,413 78,938 Inventory 32,056 16,267 Prepaid expenses and other assets 26,079 20,860 Total current assets 499,657 222,302 Property and equipment, net 28,936 20,998 Operating lease, right of use asset 10,117 — Intangible assets, net 30,579 35,306 Goodwill 24,783 24,783 Other assets 44,620 36,548 Deferred tax assets, net 74,531 — Total assets $ 713,223 $ 339,937 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 57,474 $ 48,794 Accrued liabilities 47,092 29,010 Deferred revenues, current 81,783 33,119 Warranty obligations, current 10,078 8,083 Debt, current 2,884 28,155 Total current liabilities 199,311 147,161 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenues, noncurrent 100,204 76,911 Warranty obligations, noncurrent 27,020 23,211 Other liabilities 11,817 3,250 Debt, noncurrent 102,659 81,628 Total liabilities 441,011 332,161 Total stockholders’ equity 272,212 7,776 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 713,223 $ 339,937

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 116,666 $ 31,099 $ 709 $ 161,148 $ (11,627 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,568 3,857 2,717 14,119 9,667 Provision for doubtful accounts (191 ) 201 43 217 711 Asset impairment 1,124 — (35 ) 1,124 1,601 Non-cash interest expense 1,908 1,907 821 6,081 2,701 Financing fees on extinguishment of debt — — — 2,152 — Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023 — — — 6,000 — Stock-based compensation 6,176 5,776 1,521 20,176 11,432 Deferred income taxes (73,375 ) — 123 (73,375 ) 123 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (12,606 ) (37,035 ) (24,186 ) (68,745 ) (13,515 ) Inventory (1,825 ) (10,137 ) 1,620 (15,789 ) 9,732 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,659 ) 934 865 (14,293 ) (3,130 ) Intangible assets — — (4,000 ) — (10,000 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 3,544 1,851 18,410 22,200 23,082 Warranty obligations 2,474 1,631 (890 ) 5,804 1,478 Deferred revenues 61,467 4,877 4,157 72,248 (6,123 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 102,271 4,961 1,875 139,067 16,132 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (7,420 ) (4,192 ) (1,767 ) (14,788 ) (4,151 ) Acquisition — — (6,000 ) — (15,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (7,420 ) (4,192 ) (7,767 ) (14,788 ) (19,151 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of convertible notes due 2024, net of issuance costs (68 ) (559 ) — 127,413 — Purchase of convertible note hedges — — — (36,313 ) — Sale of warrants — — — 29,818 — Fees paid for repurchase and exchange of convertible notes due 2023 — — — (6,000 ) — Principal payments and financing fees on debt (198 ) (536 ) (4,312 ) (45,855 ) (9,976 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs — — (5 ) — 19,766 Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs — — (328 ) — 68,024 Proceeds from exercise of equity awards and employee stock purchase plan 2,060 303 649 4,985 2,800 Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,760 ) (2,348 ) — (8,198 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,966 ) (3,140 ) (3,996 ) 65,850 80,614 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 178 (542 ) (39 ) (257 ) (502 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 93,063 (2,913 ) (9,927 ) 189,872 77,093 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period 203,046 205,959 116,164 106,237 29,144 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $ 296,109 $ 203,046 $ 106,237 $ 296,109 $ 106,237

ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Gross profit (GAAP) $ 77,881 $ 64,706 $ 28,165 $ 221,245 $ 94,445 Stock-based compensation 536 497 126 1,650 1,071 Gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 78,417 $ 65,203 $ 28,291 $ 222,895 $ 95,516 Gross margin (GAAP) 37.1 % 35.9 % 30.5 % 35.4 % 29.9 % Stock-based compensation 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Gross margin (Non-GAAP) 37.3 % 36.2 % 30.7 % 35.7 % 30.2 % Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 33,439 $ 31,000 $ 23,162 $ 118,516 $ 92,849 Stock-based compensation (1) (5,623 ) (4,948 ) (1,395 ) (17,791 ) (10,361 ) Restructuring and asset impairment charges (1,131 ) (469 ) (1,540 ) (2,599 ) (4,128 ) Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — (1,765 ) Acquisition related expenses and amortization (545 ) (546 ) (501 ) (2,183 ) (1,614 ) Operating expenses (Non-GAAP) $ 26,140 $ 25,037 $ 19,726 $ 95,943 $ 74,981 (1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Research and development $ 1,642 $ 1,411 $ 295 $ 4,897 $ 2,940 Sales and marketing 1,778 1,541 565 5,678 3,074 General and administrative 2,203 1,996 535 7,216 4,347 Total $ 5,623 $ 4,948 $ 1,395 $ 17,791 $ 10,361 Income from operations (GAAP) $ 44,442 $ 33,706 $ 5,003 $ 102,729 $ 1,596 Stock-based compensation 6,159 5,445 1,521 19,441 11,432 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,131 469 1,540 2,599 4,128 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 1,765 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 545 546 501 2,183 1,614 Income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 52,277 $ 40,166 $ 8,565 $ 126,952 $ 20,535 Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 116,666 $ 31,099 $ 709 $ 161,148 $ (11,627 ) Stock-based compensation 6,159 5,445 1,521 19,441 11,432 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 1,131 469 1,540 2,599 4,128 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 1,765 Acquisition related expenses and amortization 545 546 501 2,183 1,614 Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 1,908 1,907 821 13,205 2,701 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (74,371 ) — — (74,371 ) — Net income (Non-GAAP) $ 52,038 $ 39,466 $ 5,092 $ 124,205 $ 10,013 Net income (loss) per share, basic (GAAP) $ 0.95 $ 0.25 $ 0.01 $ 1.38 $ (0.12 ) Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.05 0.01 0.17 0.11 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 — 0.01 0.02 0.04 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 0.02 Acquisition related expenses and amortization — — 0.01 0.02 0.02 Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 0.02 0.02 0.01 0.11 0.03 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.61 ) — — (0.64 ) — Net income per share, basic (Non-GAAP) $ 0.42 $ 0.32 $ 0.05 $ 1.06 $ 0.10 Shares used in basic per share calculation GAAP and Non-GAAP 122,630 122,123 106,638 116,713 99,619 Net income (loss) per share, diluted (GAAP) $ 0.88 $ 0.23 $ 0.01 $ 1.23 (0.12 ) Stock-based compensation 0.05 0.04 0.01 0.15 0.11 Restructuring and asset impairment charges 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 Reserve for non-recurring legal matter — — — — 0.02 Acquisition related expenses and amortization — 0.01 — 0.02 0.02 Non-recurring debt prepayment fees and non-cash interest 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.10 $ 0.03 Non-GAAP income tax adjustment (0.56 ) — — (0.57 ) $ — Net income per share, diluted (Non-GAAP) (2) $ 0.39 $ 0.30 $ 0.04 $ 0.95 $ 0.10 Shares used in diluted per share calculation GAAP 132,872 133,611 113,888 131,644 99,619 Shares used in diluted per share calculation Non-GAAP (3) 132,233 132,323 125,589 131,193 111,696

(2) Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the three months ended December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of less than $0.1 million, $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, from non-GAAP net income. Calculation of non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 excludes convertible notes due 2023 interest expense, net of tax of $0.9 million and $0.7 million, respectively, from non-GAAP net income.

(3) Effect of dilutive in-the-money portion of convertible senior notes and warrants are included in the GAAP weighted-average diluted shares in periods where we have GAAP net income. We excluded the in-the-money portion of convertible notes due 2024 totaling 639 thousand shares, 1288 thousand shares and 451 thousand shares in the three months ended December 31, 2019, three months ended September 30, 2019 and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, respectively, for non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares as the Company entered into convertible note hedge transactions that reduce potential dilution to the Company’s common stock upon any conversion of the Notes due 2024.