MONROE, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE: LZB) today reported its operating results for the fiscal 2020 third quarter ended January 25, 2020.

Fiscal 2020 third quarter versus Fiscal 2019 third quarter :

Consolidated sales for the third quarter increased 1.8% to $475.9 million La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® stores: Written same-store sales for the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries ® network increased 10.5%, the fourth consecutive quarterly increase Delivered same-store sales for the company-owned Retail segment increased 5.5%, the seventh consecutive quarterly increase

Consolidated operating margin: GAAP: 11.0% versus 8.7% Non-GAAP*: 9.4% versus 9.0% Upholstery operating margin:

– GAAP 13.8% versus 10.3%

– Non-GAAP 11.2% versus 10.3%

Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share (“EPS”): GAAP: $0.74 versus $0.61 Non-GAAP*: $0.72 versus $0.63 Fiscal 2020 third quarter excludes a $0.02 charge for purchase accounting, a $0.10 impairment charge for one investment in a privately held start-up company, and a net $0.14 benefit related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative Fiscal 2019 third quarter excludes a $0.02 charge for purchase accounting GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS for the fiscal 2019 third quarter included a one-time $0.07 per share benefit for a redesign of employee benefits programs

Cash generated from operating activities increased 46% to $66.1 million on stronger earnings, increased customer deposits and improved working capital management

The company returned $18.7 million to shareholders through share purchases and dividends for the quarter

Kurt L. Darrow, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of La-Z-Boy, said, “Our performance for the quarter continues to reflect the strength of the La-Z-Boy brand coupled with a powerful global supply chain that is delivering strong results. During the quarter, our company-owned Retail segment posted its seventh consecutive quarter of increased delivered same-store sales, and our Upholstery segment delivered double-digit profitability. We also generated $66 million in cash from operations and increased returns to shareholders. With a strong brand, supply chain, distribution network and balance sheet, we are focused on driving long-term profitable growth across the enterprise."

Consolidated sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 increased 1.8% to $475.9 million, led by growth in the Retail segment. Consolidated GAAP operating margin increased to 11.0% versus 8.7% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 9.4% in the current-year quarter versus 9.0% in last year’s third quarter, reflecting improvement in the Upholstery and Retail segments. Non-GAAP results exclude the net benefit of $8.7 million related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative announced in August, reflecting a gain on the sale of the company's Redlands, California upholstery facility, net of ongoing costs associated with the initiative, and exclude $1.3 million of purchase accounting charges. GAAP and Non-GAAP fiscal 2019 third-quarter results included a one-time benefit of 110 basis points related to a redesign of the company's employee benefits programs.

For the quarter, sales in the company’s Upholstery segment increased 0.7% to $336.7 million and GAAP operating margin increased to 13.8% from 10.3% in last year’s third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 11.2% versus 10.3%, and excludes income of $8.7 million related to the supply chain optimization initiative. Operating margin improved as supply chain inflationary pressures were more than offset by efficiencies and lower commodity costs. In the Casegoods segment, sales increased 0.2% to $28.1 million and operating margin was 9.0% compared with 11.9% in the prior-year period, reflecting the impact of tariffs on the occasional table business and increased freight costs.

Sales in the Retail segment increased 5.1% to $167.5 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. GAAP operating margin for the Retail segment improved to 9.8% from 8.9% in last year’s third quarter. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to 9.8% in the current-year quarter from 9.1% in last year’s third quarter, and excluded purchase accounting charges in each period related to store acquisitions. Operating margin improvement was driven primarily by a 5.5% increase in delivered same-store sales. On the core base of 153 company-owned stores in last year’s third quarter, delivered same-store sales performance reflected improved traffic trends and continued strong execution at the store level.

Fiscal 2020 third-quarter sales for Joybird (reported in the Corporate & Other segment) increased 17.9% to $21.9 million. Joybird continued to improve its gross margin, fueled by supply chain synergies. Joybird reduced its loss for the quarter on a year-over-year and sequential basis. The company is continuing to make improvements across the business model with the objective to balance investments in growth with bottom-line performance.

GAAP diluted EPS was $0.74 for the fiscal 2020 third quarter versus $0.61 in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $0.72 versus $0.63 in last year’s third quarter, with the fiscal 2020 third quarter excluding a $0.02 per diluted share charge for purchase accounting, a $0.10 per diluted share impairment charge for one investment in a privately held start-up company, and a $0.14 per diluted share net benefit related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative. Fiscal 2019 Non-GAAP third-quarter results excluded a $0.02 per diluted share charge for purchase accounting. GAAP and Non-GAAP fiscal 2019 third-quarter results included a one-time $0.07 per diluted share benefit for a redesign of employee benefits.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

For the third quarter, the company generated $66.1 million in cash from operating activities, on stronger earnings, increased customer deposits and improved working capital management. La-Z-Boy ended the quarter with $168.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, and $30.1 million in investments to enhance returns on cash. During the period, the company invested $12.5 million in the business through capital expenditures, paid $6.5 million in dividends, and spent $12.2 million purchasing 0.4 million shares of stock in the open market under its existing authorized share purchase program, leaving 4.8 million shares of purchase availability in the program.

*Non-GAAP amounts for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 exclude: pre-tax purchase accounting charges related to the acquisitions completed in prior periods totaling $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, with $1.3 million included in operating income and $0.1 million included in interest expense; a pre-tax charge of $6.0 million, or $0.10 per diluted share related to an impairment for one investment, and pre-tax income of $8.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative, including the closure and sale of the company’s Redlands, California upholstery manufacturing facility and relocation of its Newton, Mississippi leather cut-and-sew operations. Non-GAAP amounts for the third quarter of fiscal 2019 exclude pre-tax purchase accounting charges of $1.5 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, with $1.3 million included in operating income and $0.2 million included in interest expense.

Please refer to the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for detailed information on calculating Non-GAAP measures used in this press release and a reconciliation to the applicable GAAP measure.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 355 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores. Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 355 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 559 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company’s Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/ .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release also includes Non-GAAP financial measures. Management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures when assessing our ongoing performance. This press release contains references to Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP income before income taxes, Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated and Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share, each of which exclude purchase accounting charges, charges for our supply chain optimization initiative, an impairment charge for one investment and impacts from terminating the company's defined benefit pension plan. The purchase accounting charges may include the amortization of intangible assets, incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value, amortization of employee retention agreements, fair value adjustments of future cash payments recorded as interest expense, and adjustments to the fair value of contingent consideration. The charges for our supply chain optimization initiative may include severance costs, accelerated depreciation expense, costs to relocate equipment and inventory, as well as other costs related to the closure, relocation and sale of certain manufacturing operations. These Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliations of such Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the accompanying tables.

Management believes that presenting certain Non-GAAP financial measures will help investors understand the long-term profitability trends of our business and compare our profitability to prior and future periods and to our peers. Management excludes purchase accounting charges because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions consummated. While the company has a history of acquisition activity, it does not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the impact of purchase accounting charges is unique to each acquisition and can vary significantly from acquisition to acquisition. Similarly, the charges related to the company’s supply chain optimization initiative are dependent on the timing, size, number and nature of the operations being moved or closed, and the charges may not be incurred on a predictable cycle. Management also excludes impacts from the termination of the company’s defined benefit pension plan and an impairment charge for one investment when assessing the company’s operating and financial performance due to the one-time nature of the transactions. Management believes that exclusion of these items facilitates more consistent comparisons of the company’s operating results over time. Where applicable, the accompanying “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” tables present the excluded items net of tax calculated using the effective tax rate from operations for the period in which the adjustment is presented.





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/25/20 1/26/19 1/25/20 1/26/19 Sales $ 475,856 $ 467,582 $ 1,336,701 $ 1,291,610 Cost of sales 276,218 277,712 786,962 778,813 Gross profit 199,638 189,870 549,739 512,797 Selling, general and administrative expense 147,325 149,027 444,403 420,294 Operating income 52,313 40,843 105,336 92,503 Interest expense (265 ) (538 ) (891 ) (1,143 ) Interest income 844 540 2,093 1,534 Other expense, net (5,998 ) (941 ) (5,390 ) (2,046 ) Income before income taxes 46,894 39,904 101,148 90,848 Income tax expense 12,178 10,730 25,540 22,374 Net income 34,716 29,174 75,608 68,474 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (204 ) (443 ) (434 ) (1,428 ) Net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 34,512 $ 28,731 $ 75,174 $ 67,046 Basic weighted average common shares 46,262 46,820 46,545 46,808 Basic net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.75 $ 0.61 $ 1.61 $ 1.43 Diluted weighted average common shares 46,584 47,091 46,867 47,212 Diluted net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per share $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 1.60 $ 1.42





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except par value) 1/25/20 4/27/19 Current assets Cash and equivalents $ 166,272 $ 129,819 Restricted cash 1,973 1,968 Receivables, net of allowance of $2,191 at 1/25/20 and $2,180 at 4/27/19 153,721 143,288 Inventories, net 198,567 196,899 Other current assets 82,765 69,144 Total current assets 603,298 541,118 Property, plant and equipment, net 212,851 200,523 Goodwill 185,328 185,867 Other intangible assets, net 29,235 29,907 Deferred income taxes – long-term 19,928 20,670 Right of use lease asset 318,162 — Other long-term assets, net 73,831 81,705 Total assets $ 1,442,633 $ 1,059,790 Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 180 Accounts payable 68,045 65,365 Lease liability, short-term 65,128 — Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 195,349 173,091 Total current liabilities 328,522 238,636 Long-term debt — 19 Lease liability, long-term 267,955 — Other long-term liabilities 116,674 124,159 Shareholders' equity Preferred shares – 5,000 authorized; none issued — — Common shares, $1 par value – 150,000 authorized; 46,075 outstanding at 1/25/20 and 46,955 outstanding at 4/27/19 46,075 46,955 Capital in excess of par value 316,764 313,168 Retained earnings 353,419 325,847 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,361 ) (3,462 ) Total La-Z-Boy Incorporated shareholders' equity 713,897 682,508 Noncontrolling interests 15,585 14,468 Total equity 729,482 696,976 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,442,633 $ 1,059,790





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/25/20 1/26/19 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 75,608 $ 68,474 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used for) operating activities (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets (10,051 ) 41 Change in deferred taxes 1,238 2,538 Provision for doubtful accounts 210 477 Depreciation and amortization 23,035 23,182 Equity-based compensation expense 7,235 8,174 Pension plan contributions — (7,000 ) Change in receivables (11,178 ) 1,152 Change in inventories (62 ) (18,950 ) Change in other assets 53,620 (10,103 ) Change in payables 659 4,954 Change in other liabilities (20,555 ) 18,509 Net cash provided by operating activities 119,759 91,448 Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposals of assets 11,242 447 Proceeds from insurance 1,080 154 Capital expenditures (35,464 ) (35,766 ) Purchases of investments (26,248 ) (14,956 ) Proceeds from sales of investments 24,688 14,304 Acquisitions (6,412 ) (78,582 ) Net cash used for investing activities (31,114 ) (114,399 ) Cash flows from financing activities Net proceeds from credit facility — 20,000 Payments on debt and finance lease liabilities (135 ) (169 ) Stock issued for stock and employee benefit plans, net of shares withheld for taxes 828 4,012 Purchases of common stock (35,346 ) (16,726 ) Dividends paid (18,641 ) (17,381 ) Net cash used for financing activities (53,294 ) (10,264 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and equivalents 1,107 (74 ) Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 36,458 (33,289 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 131,787 136,871 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 168,245 $ 103,582 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activities Capital expenditures included in payables $ 4,026 $ 2,827





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) 1/25/20 1/26/19 1/25/20 1/26/19 Sales Upholstery segment: Sales to external customers $ 262,835 $ 265,487 $ 746,851 $ 759,569 Intersegment sales 73,861 68,961 204,116 185,370 Upholstery segment sales 336,696 334,448 950,967 944,939 Casegoods segment: Sales to external customers 22,583 23,129 68,561 73,774 Intersegment sales 5,532 4,936 16,079 14,054 Casegoods segment sales 28,115 28,065 84,640 87,828 Retail segment sales 167,494 159,417 458,894 418,331 Corporate and Other: Sales to external customers 22,944 19,549 62,395 39,936 Intersegment sales 2,725 3,300 8,137 9,156 Corporate and Other sales 25,669 22,849 70,532 49,092 Eliminations (82,118 ) (77,197 ) (228,332 ) (208,580 ) Consolidated sales $ 475,856 $ 467,582 $ 1,336,701 $ 1,291,610 Operating Income (Loss) Upholstery segment $ 46,512 $ 34,566 $ 104,859 $ 90,602 Casegoods segment 2,534 3,332 7,336 10,173 Retail segment 16,383 14,158 33,272 25,179 Corporate and Other (13,116 ) (11,213 ) (40,131 ) (33,451 ) Consolidated operating income $ 52,313 $ 40,843 $ 105,336 $ 92,503





LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) 1/25/20 1/26/19 1/25/20 1/26/19 GAAP gross profit $ 199,638 $ 189,870 $ 549,739 $ 512,797 Add back: Purchase accounting charges - incremental expense upon the sale of inventory acquired at fair value 88 420 403 2,911 Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative charges 1,029 — 5,292 — Non-GAAP gross profit $ 200,755 $ 190,290 $ 555,434 $ 515,708 GAAP SG&A $ 147,325 $ 149,027 $ 444,403 $ 420,294 Less: Purchase accounting charges - amortization of intangible assets and retention agreements (1,194 ) (896 ) (3,576 ) (2,237 ) Add back: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale 9,745 — 9,745 — Non-GAAP SG&A $ 155,876 $ 148,131 $ 450,572 $ 418,057 GAAP operating income $ 52,313 $ 40,843 $ 105,336 $ 92,503 Add back: Purchase accounting charges 1,282 1,316 3,979 5,148 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges (8,716 ) — (4,453 ) — Non-GAAP operating income $ 44,879 $ 42,159 $ 104,862 $ 97,651 GAAP income before income taxes $ 46,894 $ 39,904 $ 101,148 $ 90,848 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 1,448 1,507 4,505 5,527 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges (8,716 ) — (4,453 ) — Add back: Investment impairment 6,000 — 6,000 — Less: Pension termination refund — — (1,900 ) — Non-GAAP income before income taxes $ 45,626 $ 41,411 $ 105,300 $ 96,375 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 34,512 $ 28,731 $ 75,174 $ 67,046 Add back: Purchase accounting charges recorded as part of gross profit, SG&A, and interest expense 1,448 1,507 4,505 5,527 Less: Tax effect of purchase accounting (376 ) (439 ) (1,138 ) (1,360 ) Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges (8,716 ) — (4,453 ) — Add back: Tax effect of supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges 2,263 — 1,124 — Add back: Investment impairment 6,000 — 6,000 — Less: Tax effect of investment impairment (1,558 ) — (1,515 ) — Less: Pension termination refund — — (1,900 ) — Add back: Tax effect of pension termination refund — — 480 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated $ 33,573 $ 29,799 $ 78,278 $ 71,213 GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.74 $ 0.61 $ 1.60 $ 1.42 Add back: Purchase accounting charges, net of tax, per share 0.02 0.02 0.07 0.09 Less: Supply chain optimization initiative gain on sale and charges, net of tax, per share (0.14 ) — (0.07 ) — Add back: Investment impairment, net of tax, per share 0.10 — 0.10 — Less: Pension termination refund, net of tax, per share — — (0.03 ) — Non-GAAP net income attributable to La-Z-Boy Incorporated per diluted share $ 0.72 $ 0.63 $ 1.67 $ 1.51

LA-Z-BOY INCORPORATED

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Quarter Ended (Amounts in thousands) 1/25/20 % of sales 1/26/19 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 46,512 13.8% $ 34,566 10.3% Casegoods segment 2,534 9.0% 3,332 11.9% Retail segment 16,383 9.8% 14,158 8.9% Corporate and Other (13,116 ) N/M (11,213 ) N/M GAAP Consolidated operating income $ 52,313 11.0% $ 40,843 8.7% Purchase accounting and supply chain optimization initiative affecting operating income Upholstery segment $ (8,659 ) $ (241 ) Casegoods segment — — Retail segment 88 420 Corporate and Other 1,137 1,137 Consolidated Non-GAAP charges affecting operating income $ (7,434 ) $ 1,316 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 37,853 11.2% $ 34,325 10.3% Casegoods segment 2,534 9.0% 3,332 11.9% Retail segment 16,471 9.8% 14,578 9.1% Corporate and Other (11,979 ) N/M (10,076 ) N/M Non-GAAP Consolidated operating income $ 44,879 9.4% $ 42,159 9.0% N/M - Not Meaningful





Nine Months Ended (Amounts in thousands) 1/25/20 % of sales 1/26/19 % of sales GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 104,859 11.0% $ 90,602 9.6% Casegoods segment 7,336 8.7% 10,173 11.6% Retail segment 33,272 7.3% 25,179 6.0% Corporate and Other (40,131 ) N/M (33,451 ) N/M GAAP Consolidated operating income $ 105,336 7.9% $ 92,503 7.2% Purchase accounting and supply chain optimization initiative affecting operating income Upholstery segment $ (4,288 ) $ (37 ) Casegoods segment — — Retail segment 403 1,508 Corporate and Other 3,411 3,677 Consolidated Non-GAAP charges affecting operating income $ (474 ) $ 5,148 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) Upholstery segment $ 100,571 10.6% $ 90,565 9.6% Casegoods segment 7,336 8.7% 10,173 11.6% Retail segment 33,675 7.3% 26,687 6.4% Corporate and Other (36,720 ) N/M (29,774 ) N/M Non-GAAP Consolidated operating income $ 104,862 7.8% $ 97,651 7.6% N/M - Not Meaningful