VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Coal Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Coal”), (TSX-V: CCK.H) announces that it has terminated its proposed business combination with Mijem Inc. (“Mijem”) first announced on November 20th, 2019. Despite having received shareholder approval to the proposed transaction with Mijem at an annual and special meeting of Canada Coal’s shareholders held on February 7th, 2020, regrettably Mijem was not able to raise the required $1.85 million minimum in concurrent financing required to complete the business combination.



The Company will now pursue other business opportunities.

