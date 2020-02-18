PLANO, Texas, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results before the opening of financial markets on Thursday, February 27, 2020. The Company will webcast a live conference call that will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast, along with the associated slide presentation, will be made available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.jcpenney.com. To access the conference call, analysts and investors may dial in on (844) 243-9275, or (225) 283-0394 for international callers, and reference 3526039 conference ID.

A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days beginning approximately two hours after the conclusion of the conference call by dialing (855) 859-2056, or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and referencing 3526039 conference ID.

Investors and others should note that the Company currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, the Company will continue to use these channels and may also utilize its website and/or various social media channels to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, new brands and services, trends, new marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, customers, business partners and others interested in the Company to review the information posted on its website as well as the following social media channels:

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jcp) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/jcpnews).

Any updates to the list of social media channels the Company may use to communicate material information will be posted on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.jcpenney.com.

Media Relations:

(972) 431-3400 or jcpnews@jcp.com

Investor Relations:

(972) 431-5500 or jcpinvestorrelations@jcp.com

About JCPenney:

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE: JCP), one of the nation’s largest apparel and home retailers, combines an expansive footprint of approximately 850 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico with a powerful e-commerce site, jcp.com, to deliver style and value for all hard-working American families. At every touchpoint, customers will discover stylish merchandise at incredible value from an extensive portfolio of private, exclusive and national brands. Reinforcing this shopping experience is the customer service and warrior spirit of approximately 95,000 associates across the globe, all driving toward the Company's mission to help customers find what they love for less time, money and effort. For additional information, please visit jcp.com.