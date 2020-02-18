HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI) will report fourth quarter 2019 results after the market close on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). On the call, Richard Heo, President and CEO, and Westley Stockton, Executive Vice President and CFO, will review the Company's financial results.

The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at http://www.gulfisland.com. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.800.367.2403 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.

About Gulf Island

Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures, modules and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation, alternative energy and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides project management, installation, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance and civil construction services. The Company operates and manages its business through three operating divisions: Fabrication, Shipyard and Services, with its corporate headquarters located in Houston, Texas and fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana. For more information on the Company, visit Gulf Island’s website at www.gulfisland.com.