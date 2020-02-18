MEDFORD, Wis., Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Pacific Windows announced today that the company has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Merrill, Wisconsin-based Semco Windows and Doors. Sierra Pacific, which already has operations in Merrill, acquired Semco’s 275,000 square foot, main manufacturing facility, along with all production equipment. The added space and equipment will allow Sierra Pacific to expand its production capacity to keep up with growing nationwide demand for its wood and vinyl products.



“The purchase of these assets will pave the way for some much-needed additional production capacity in both our wood and vinyl product lines,” said President Tom Takach. “The newly acquired manufacturing space represents an additional 25 percent square footage, beyond our existing 1.1 million square feet. While the closure of Semco is very unfortunate, we are grateful for the opportunity to expand and stay ahead of the incredible growth of the Sierra Pacific Windows brand and all our product lines.”



For almost 80 years, Semco manufactured wood and wood clad windows, primarily used in log homes, modular/manufactured homes, and custom-built structures. The company was owned by three generations of the Semling family. Semco, which went out of business on December 31, 2019, employed more than 300 people in Merrill at one point.

“While Sierra Pacific Windows will not be manufacturing Semco’s products, we are grateful to the Semling family, and will continue to honor their legacy of being a quality window manufacturer, solid employer, and members of the community in Merrill,” he said.

