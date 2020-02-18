Victoria, BC, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the second year of BC’s first poverty reduction strategy, Together BC, Family Services is disappointed to not see even a modest increase in disability and income assistance rates; as well as no further implementation of $10-a-day childcare, as they are the government investment levers that can most directly improve the lives of families, single mothers, children, youth, seniors, and individuals living in poverty, who make up the majority of our clients.
However, in terms of investing in the social services sector as a whole; in supports for families facing possible child apprehension or with children in care; in services to victims of violence and their children; and in supports for people experiencing homelessness, Family Services of Greater Vancouver applauds the government for recognizing the importance of their ongoing investment these key areas. Budget 2020’s investments are very modest, and will require focused efforts in to provide tangible benefits for BC’s most vulnerable citizens.
Family Services has several key requests of government for clarity and focus going forward:
FOR THE SOCIAL SERVICES SECTOR
“More clarity is going to be required on how the government plans to ‘support recruitment and retention’ in the social services sector as a whole,” says Karin Kirkpatrick, CEO of Family Services of Greater Vancouver. “Right now we can’t attract or retain our highly-educated and trained employees because we can’t pay them competitively.”
“This is because social services agencies who deliver programs and services to people on behalf of government don’t receive enough funding to cover the actual delivery of these programs, and this funding is annually set and inconsistent. We look forward to working with government across Ministries to help solve these recruitment and retention issues in 2020.”
FOR FAMILIES
Re. the“$23M for services that “support the health, safety and well-being of children and youth…which aims to reduce the number of children and youth in care.” We ask that this funding be directed to programs that provide families with upstream supports to prevent child apprehension.
FOR VICTIMS OF VIOLENCE
FOR HOMELESS YOUTH
ABOUT FAMILY SERVICES OF GREATER VANCOUVER
Founded in 1928, Family Services of Greater Vancouver is one of BC’s largest social services organizations. Last year alone we served over 12,000 families, youth, children, seniors, and newcomers at 14 locations across Metro Vancouver. Family Services’ over 50 programs and services work to end violence against women, children and seniors through victims services and specialized counselling; supporting homeless and at-risk youth with services including detox, housing, and pre-employment programs; creating more inclusive communities through free parenting workshops, groups and community kitchens; supporting youth with developmental disabilities and their families become more independent; and supporting at-risk families facing multiple challenges.
Bre Hamilton Family Services of Greater Vancouver 604 723 9393 bhamilton@fsgv.ca
