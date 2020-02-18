New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contextual Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798251/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$166.2 Billion by the year 2025, Activity-based Advertising will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Activity-based Advertising will reach a market size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$69.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Act-On Software, Inc.; Adobe Systems, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Amobee, Inc.; AOL, Inc.; Facebook, Inc.; Flytxt; Google, Inc.; IAC Group; Infolinks Media, LLC; Inmobi; Marketo, Inc.; Media.Net; Microsoft Corporation; Millennial Media, Inc.; SAP SE; SimplyCast Interactive Marketing Inc.; Twitter, Inc.; Yahoo Developer Network; Yahoo!, Inc.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Contextual Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Contextual Advertising: Targeted Advertising for Engaging

Modern Consumers

Rise of Ad Blockers Highlights the Need for Contextually

Relevant Ads: Ad Block Adoption (In Million Users) Worldwide

by Platform for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018

Ballooning Popularity of Mobile Advertising, a Major Game-

Changer for Contextual Ad-Targeting

Surging Mobile Advertising Spending Driven by Growing Mobile

Internet Usage to Benefit Market Growth: Global Mobile

Advertising Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,

2020 & 2023

Global Average Daily Internet Consumption (In Minutes) Per

Capita by Device for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Location-Based Advertising Gains Momentum with Increasing

Smartphone Penetration

US Mobile Location-Based Targeted Ad Spending (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023

Enactment of Stricter Data Privacy Regulations Revives Interest

in Contextual Targeting

Personalized Marketing Strategies Harness the Power of Context

to Boost Conversion Rates

Rapidly Expanding Base of Social Media Users Present Lucrative

Growth Opportunities

Global Number of Active Users (In Million) on Leading Social

Networking Sites for the Year 2018

Total Number of Social Network Users (In Million) by Leading

Countries for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023

Advances in AI and Machine Learning to Boost Prospects for

Real-Time Contextual Targeting

MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

