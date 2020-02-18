New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contextual Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798251/?utm_source=GNW
6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$166.2 Billion by the year 2025, Activity-based Advertising will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$10.6 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$8.9 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Activity-based Advertising will reach a market size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 23.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$69.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Act-On Software, Inc.; Adobe Systems, Inc.; Amazon.com, Inc.; Amobee, Inc.; AOL, Inc.; Facebook, Inc.; Flytxt; Google, Inc.; IAC Group; Infolinks Media, LLC; Inmobi; Marketo, Inc.; Media.Net; Microsoft Corporation; Millennial Media, Inc.; SAP SE; SimplyCast Interactive Marketing Inc.; Twitter, Inc.; Yahoo Developer Network; Yahoo!, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798251/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Contextual Advertising Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Contextual Advertising: Targeted Advertising for Engaging
Modern Consumers
Rise of Ad Blockers Highlights the Need for Contextually
Relevant Ads: Ad Block Adoption (In Million Users) Worldwide
by Platform for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ballooning Popularity of Mobile Advertising, a Major Game-
Changer for Contextual Ad-Targeting
Surging Mobile Advertising Spending Driven by Growing Mobile
Internet Usage to Benefit Market Growth: Global Mobile
Advertising Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018,
2020 & 2023
Global Average Daily Internet Consumption (In Minutes) Per
Capita by Device for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Location-Based Advertising Gains Momentum with Increasing
Smartphone Penetration
US Mobile Location-Based Targeted Ad Spending (In US$ Billion)
for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Enactment of Stricter Data Privacy Regulations Revives Interest
in Contextual Targeting
Personalized Marketing Strategies Harness the Power of Context
to Boost Conversion Rates
Rapidly Expanding Base of Social Media Users Present Lucrative
Growth Opportunities
Global Number of Active Users (In Million) on Leading Social
Networking Sites for the Year 2018
Total Number of Social Network Users (In Million) by Leading
Countries for the Years 2019, 2021 & 2023
Advances in AI and Machine Learning to Boost Prospects for
Real-Time Contextual Targeting
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Contextual Advertising Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Contextual Advertising Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
Table 3: Activity-based Advertising (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 4: Activity-based Advertising (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 5: Location-based Advertising (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 6: Location-based Advertising (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Other Types (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 9: Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants (Vertical) Demand
Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 10: Consumer Goods, Retail & Restaurants (Vertical) Share
Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 11: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 12: IT & Telecom (Vertical) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: BFSI (Vertical) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$
Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025
Table 14: BFSI (Vertical) Global Market Share Distribution by
Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
Table 15: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 16: Media & Entertainment (Vertical) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 17: Travel, Transportation & Automobiles (Vertical)
Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 18: Travel, Transportation & Automobiles (Vertical)
Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Healthcare (Vertical) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 20: Healthcare (Vertical) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 21: Academia & Government (Vertical) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 22: Academia & Government (Vertical) Share Breakdown
Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Contextual Advertising Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Table 23: United States Contextual Advertising Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 24: United States Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: United States Contextual Advertising Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 27: Canadian Contextual Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 28: Contextual Advertising Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 29: Canadian Contextual Advertising Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 30: Canadian Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Contextual Advertising: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 32: Japanese Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 33: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contextual Advertising in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 34: Contextual Advertising Market Share Shift in Japan by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 35: Chinese Contextual Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 36: Chinese Contextual Advertising Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 37: Chinese Demand for Contextual Advertising in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Chinese Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Contextual Advertising Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 39: European Contextual Advertising Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 40: European Contextual Advertising Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 41: European Contextual Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 42: European Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: European Contextual Advertising Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 44: European Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 45: Contextual Advertising Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 46: French Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 47: Contextual Advertising Quantitative Demand Analysis
in France in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 48: French Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
GERMANY
Table 49: Contextual Advertising Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: German Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 51: Contextual Advertising Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 52: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 53: Italian Contextual Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 54: Italian Contextual Advertising Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 55: Italian Demand for Contextual Advertising in US$
Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 56: Italian Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 57: United Kingdom Market for Contextual Advertising:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 58: United Kingdom Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 59: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contextual Advertising in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 60: Contextual Advertising Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 61: Spanish Contextual Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Contextual Advertising Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 63: Spanish Contextual Advertising Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 64: Spanish Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 65: Russian Contextual Advertising Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 66: Russian Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: Russian Contextual Advertising Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 68: Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 69: Rest of Europe Contextual Advertising Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 70: Rest of Europe Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 71: Rest of Europe Contextual Advertising Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 72: Rest of Europe Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Asia-Pacific Contextual Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 74: Asia-Pacific Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
Table 75: Contextual Advertising Market in Asia-Pacific by
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 76: Asia-Pacific Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 77: Contextual Advertising Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 78: Asia-Pacific Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 79: Contextual Advertising Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 80: Australian Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 81: Contextual Advertising Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 82: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 83: Indian Contextual Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 84: Contextual Advertising Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 85: Indian Contextual Advertising Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Indian Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 87: Contextual Advertising Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 88: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 89: Contextual Advertising Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 90: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Contextual
Advertising: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific Contextual Advertising Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Contextual Advertising in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to
2025
Table 94: Contextual Advertising Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 95: Latin American Contextual Advertising Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 96: Latin American Contextual Advertising Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 97: Latin American Contextual Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Latin American Contextual Advertising Market by
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 99: Latin American Demand for Contextual Advertising in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 100: Latin American Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 101: Argentinean Contextual Advertising Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 102: Argentinean Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 103: Argentinean Contextual Advertising Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 104: Argentinean Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 105: Contextual Advertising Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 106: Brazilian Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 107: Contextual Advertising Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Brazil in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 108: Brazilian Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Vertical for 2019 and 2025
MEXICO
Table 109: Contextual Advertising Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Mexican Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 111: Contextual Advertising Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 112: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 113: Rest of Latin America Contextual Advertising Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 114: Rest of Latin America Contextual Advertising Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Rest of Latin America Contextual Advertising Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 117: The Middle East Contextual Advertising Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 118: The Middle East Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025
Table 119: The Middle East Contextual Advertising Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 120: Contextual Advertising Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025
Table 121: The Middle East Contextual Advertising Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018
to 2025
Table 122: The Middle East Contextual Advertising Market Share
Analysis by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 123: Iranian Market for Contextual Advertising: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 124: Iranian Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 125: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Contextual Advertising in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 126: Contextual Advertising Market Share Shift in Iran by
Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 127: Israeli Contextual Advertising Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 128: Israeli Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 129: Israeli Contextual Advertising Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018-2025
Table 130: Israeli Contextual Advertising Market Share Analysis
by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 131: Saudi Arabian Contextual Advertising Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 132: Saudi Arabian Contextual Advertising Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025
Table 133: Saudi Arabian Demand for Contextual Advertising in
US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 134: Saudi Arabian Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 135: Contextual Advertising Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 136: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 137: Contextual Advertising Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 138: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 139: Contextual Advertising Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 140: Rest of Middle East Contextual Advertising Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 141: Contextual Advertising Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Vertical for the Period 2018-2025
Table 142: Contextual Advertising Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 143: African Contextual Advertising Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 144: African Contextual Advertising Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: African Contextual Advertising Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Vertical: 2018 to 2025
Table 146: Contextual Advertising Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Vertical: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AOL
ACT-ON SOFTWARE
ADOBE SYSTEMS
AMAZON.COM
AMOBEE
FACEBOOK
FLYTXT
GOOGLE, INC.
IAC GROUP
INMOBI PTE
INFOLINKS MEDIA
MARKETO
MEDIA.NET
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
MILLENNIAL MEDIA
SAP SE
SIMPLYCAST INTERACTIVE MARKETING INC.
TWITTER
YAHOO DEVELOPER NETWORK
YAHOO!
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798251/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: