New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Concrete Repair Mortars Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798229/?utm_source=GNW

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$38.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar will reach a market size of US$125.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$364.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adhesive Technology Corporation; BASF SE; Flexcrete Technologies Ltd; Fosroc International Ltd.; Mapei S.p.A.; Pidilite Industries Ltd.; Remmers GmbH; Saint-Gobain Weber; Sika AG; The Euclid Chemical Company





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798229/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Concrete Repair Mortars Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Concrete Repair Mortars Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Concrete Repair Mortars Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar (Type) World

Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar (Type) Historic

Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Polymer-Modified Cementitious Mortar (Type) Market

Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Epoxy-Based Mortar (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Epoxy-Based Mortar (Type) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Epoxy-Based Mortar (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Manual (Application Method) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Manual (Application Method) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Manual (Application Method) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Spraying (Application Method) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Spraying (Application Method) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Spraying (Application Method) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Pouring (Application Method) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Pouring (Application Method) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Pouring (Application Method) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Building & car park (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Building & car park (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Building & car park (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Road & infrastructure (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Road & infrastructure (End-Use) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Road & infrastructure (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Utility industries (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Utility industries (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Utility industries (End-Use) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Marine structure (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Marine structure (End-Use) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Marine structure (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Table 31: United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the United States

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Application Method:

2018 to 2025

Table 35: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the United States

by Application Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 36: United States Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Concrete Repair Mortars Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 39: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review by Application Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Concrete Repair Mortars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Market for Concrete Repair Mortars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Application

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Application Method for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete

Repair Mortars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Japanese Concrete Repair Mortars Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Concrete Repair Mortars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Concrete Repair Mortars Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Chinese Concrete Repair Mortars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Application Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 63: Chinese Concrete Repair Mortars Market by Application

Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 64: Chinese Demand for Concrete Repair Mortars in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Concrete Repair Mortars Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 67: European Concrete Repair Mortars Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 68: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 69: European Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: European Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 71: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: European Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: European Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application Method: 2018-2025

Table 74: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Europe in US$

Million by Application Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: European Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: European Concrete Repair Mortars Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 77: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 79: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 80: French Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: French Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in France by

Application Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: French Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 84: French Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Analysis

by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Concrete Repair Mortars Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 86: French Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 87: French Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 88: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: German Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 90: German Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: German Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 93: German Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Breakdown

by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: German Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 96: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 97: Italian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 98: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Italian Concrete Repair Mortars Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 100: Italian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Application Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 102: Italian Concrete Repair Mortars Market by

Application Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 103: Italian Demand for Concrete Repair Mortars in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Italian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Concrete Repair Mortars:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 108: United Kingdom Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: United Kingdom Market for Concrete Repair Mortars:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Application Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Application

Method for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: United Kingdom Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Concrete Repair Mortars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: United Kingdom Concrete Repair Mortars Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 115: Spanish Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Spanish Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 117: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Spanish Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Spanish Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review by Application Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 121: Spanish Concrete Repair Mortars Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 123: Spanish Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 124: Russian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 126: Russian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Russian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Application Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Russia by

Application Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 129: Russian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Russian Concrete Repair Mortars Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 132: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 134: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Rest of Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application Method:

2018-2025

Table 137: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Application Method: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 140: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 143: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Asia-Pacific by

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Asia-Pacific by

Application Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Concrete Repair Mortars Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 154: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Australian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Australian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Australian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 159: Australian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Australian Concrete Repair Mortars Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 163: Indian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Indian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Indian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application Method: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Indian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review by Application Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: Indian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: Indian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 172: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: South Korean Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Application Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: South Korean Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 177: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 179: South Korean Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Concrete Repair

Mortars: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Concrete Repair

Mortars: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Application Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Application Method for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Share Analysis by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Concrete Repair Mortars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 188: Rest of Asia-Pacific Concrete Repair Mortars Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 190: Latin American Concrete Repair Mortars Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 191: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Latin American Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 193: Latin American Concrete Repair Mortars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Latin American Concrete Repair Mortars Market by

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Latin American Concrete Repair Mortars Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Application Method for the Period

2018-2025

Table 197: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 198: Latin American Concrete Repair Mortars Market by

Application Method: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 199: Latin American Demand for Concrete Repair Mortars in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Latin American Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 202: Argentinean Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 203: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Argentinean Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Argentinean Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application Method: 2018-2025

Table 206: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Application Method: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 207: Argentinean Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Argentinean Concrete Repair Mortars Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 209: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Argentinean Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 211: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 212: Brazilian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 213: Brazilian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Brazil by

Application Method: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 215: Brazilian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 216: Brazilian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Concrete Repair Mortars Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 218: Brazilian Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 219: Brazilian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 220: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 221: Mexican Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Mexican Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 223: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Mexican Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application Method: 2009-2017

Table 225: Mexican Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Mexican Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 229: Rest of Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 230: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Rest of Latin

America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 231: Rest of Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Rest of Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Application Method:

2018 to 2025

Table 233: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Rest of Latin

America by Application Method: A Historic Review in US$ Million

for 2009-2017

Table 234: Rest of Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Share Breakdown by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Rest of Latin America Concrete Repair Mortars Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 236: Concrete Repair Mortars Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 237: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 238: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 239: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 240: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 241: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Historic

Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 243: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 244: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application Method:

2018 to 2025

Table 245: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Historic

Market by Application Method in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 246: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Application Method for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 247: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 248: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 249: The Middle East Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 250: Iranian Market for Concrete Repair Mortars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 252: Iranian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 253: Iranian Market for Concrete Repair Mortars: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Application

Method for the Period 2018-2025

Table 254: Concrete Repair Mortars Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Application Method for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 255: Iranian Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share

Analysis by Application Method: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 256: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Concrete

Repair Mortars in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: Iranian Concrete Repair Mortars Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 258: Concrete Repair Mortars Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 259: Israeli Concrete Repair Mortars Market Estimates and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798229/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001