Geron Corporation (GERN) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that Geron misled investors about the results of a clinical study of Imetelstat, the Company’s core drug intended to treat certain bone marrow cancers. According to the complaint, Geron touted its development of Imetelstat in partnership with Janssen Biotech Inc. (“Janssen”), a division of Johnson & Johnson, while allegedly concealing that Imetelstat provided minimal benefits to patients with myelofibrosis cancer.

The truth emerged on Sept. 27, 2018, when Geron disclosed disappointing efficacy data and that its deep-pocketed commercial partner, Janssen, terminated its partnership with Geron.

This news caused the price of Geron’s shares to decline sharply.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Geron misled investors by promoting Imetelstat while concealing material efficacy data,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

