New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$609.8 Million by the year 2025, Water Cooling will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$17.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$14.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Water Cooling will reach a market size of US$29.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$129.4 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Coldcrete Inc.; ConCool; Focusun Refrigeration Corporation; Fujian Snowman Co., Ltd.; Icelings; Kirloskar Pneumatic Co., Ltd.; Kti-Plersch Kaltetechnik GmbH; Lintec & Linnhoff Germany Gmbh; North Star Ice Equipment Corporation; Recom Ice Systems B.V.





