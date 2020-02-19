San Jose, California, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cisbay Global, a microbial technology company, will be attending the Commodity Classic Show, an event that features the latest technology, equipment, and innovation in the agricultural industry.

The Commodity Classic will take place later this month in San Antonio, Texas and will also include educational sessions, keynote speakers, tours, and networking opportunities. Cisbay’s extensive research and innovative product solutions provide farmers with a unique opportunity to improve soil fertility and increase NPK conversion uptake.

While on a mission to create synergistic microbial communities, Cisbay will provide trade show attendees a unique encounter to better understand the extensive role microbes play in crop development and how to treat and improve soil quality while ensuring it’s an affordable and favorable solution for farmers. The AGN family of products is formulated to suit all crops and irrigation systems.

Cisbay can be found at booth 1631 (closest to the Hall 3 Entrance) and will offer an exclusive, risk-free opportunity for farmers to experience the benefits of the technology first-hand. More details can be found by visiting the Cisbay Booth at space 1631, but as a general program overview:

A new farmer will have the opportunity to only pay 50% at the delivery of product, and if the farmer does not see a favorable return on investment, then Cisbay will refund the initial payment. Should the grower have a positive experience, the remaining 50% will be due upon harvest.

An additional 20% discount will be offered to the first 500 farmers and up to 1 million acres for attendees at the Commodity Classic 2020.

With two high performing years as a historical reference, in 2019, nearly 50,000 acres found profound incredible results as members of the pilot program where yield increased between 12-20% for crops including soybean, corn, cotton, rice, and alfalfa.

The opportunity for Commodity Classic attendees to experience such improvements will be made for those who visit the company at booth space 1631.

While the event features innovative and key advancements within the agricultural industry, it’s important to note that in 2019, Cisbay was recognized for their contributions to the industry by being able to reverse the results of soil depletion by utilizing their breakthrough formulation of beneficial organic microorganisms earning them the prestigious Revolutionary Microbes for Plant Growth Award, as well as the Water Remediation Technology Award.

About Cisbay Global

Cisbay researches and provides advanced microbial solutions that rejuvenate the soil and treat wastewater globally. Besides the U.S. market, Cisbay’s beneficial microbes are currently applied in more than 10 international markets. Its sustainable soil remediation and water treatment solutions help farmers increase yields and profitability while optimizing their inorganic inputs, thereby, reducing GHG emissions, runoffs and industrial effluents that pollute waterways.

