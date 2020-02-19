New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "TrendSights - Health & Wellness: "Better for You" Alcoholic Drinks" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810781/?utm_source=GNW

This report outlines the healthier alcoholic beverage innovation movement driven by consumers’ concerns around alcohol consumption and pursuit of healthier lifestyles. To meet these consumer demands, producers are incorporating "better for you" ingredients like fruit juice, water, and tea. They are also catering to consumer demand for alcoholic beverages that are lower in sugar and calories and have reduced ABVs, allowing consumers to drink while still adhering to personal dietary aims and requirements.



This report explores the developing trend for "better for you" alcoholic beverages, examining why these products are rising in popularity, who is an attractive consumer target for such innovation, what forms such products are taking on the market, and what challenges must be considered in pursuing effective strategies for brand building in this market.



Scope

- Alcohol consumption is one of the first focal points for changed behavior when consumers seek to pursue healthier lifestyles.

- Half of drinkers globally state they are often or always influenced in their product choice by how an alcoholic beverage impacts their health and wellbeing.

- More than two thirds of alcohol consumers find products that have been fortified with added nutrients to be somewhat or very appealing.



