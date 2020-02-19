New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Pet Products 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810777/?utm_source=GNW





This report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting prepared meals and meal components.This overarching segment covers an array of core categories, including: prepared meals; meat, fish, and poultry; pasta, rice, and noodles; fruit and vegetables; oils and fats; bread and cereals; sauces, dressings, and condiments; and savory and deli foods.



The trends explored include consumers seeking out realistic plant-based alternatives to meat, and the growing popularity of meal kit services.



Scope

- Amid the increasing demands for tailored pet food responding to pet owners’ specific desires or values, brands are finding a more gastronomical way to offer individualistic pet food.

- Health is the top priority among pet owners, and more personalized pet healthcare resonates with those owners.

- Tech-savvy Millennial pet owners lead digitalization in pets’ lifestyles, leveraging smart-home appliances and wearable devices to look after their pets.

- Capitalizing on the humanization trend, start-ups and pet food brands tap into fresh customized food delivery services for pets.



Reasons to buy

- Identify how brands can innovate to engage consumers as well as showcasing best-in-class innovation examples throughout.

- Learn what consumer behavior is driving innovation using our latest consumer research.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810777/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001