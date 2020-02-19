New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Chocolate, Confectionery, and Desserts 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810776/?utm_source=GNW

This report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the chocolate, confectionery, and desserts sector. Trends include sugar reduction, free-from products, new textures, and novelty flavors.



Scope

- Bulk ice cream brands’ exploration of the free-from consumer trend has made them more attractive to shoppers with health concerns, and this market is hence expected to soar in value and volume in the next five years.

- Although it is a smaller market, sugar-free confectionery brands have aligned themselves well with the consumer need for natural flavors, boosting their sales value and volume.

- Brands have delved into premiumizing chocolate and diversifying its flavors, which explains the predicted the gradual increase in market growth.



