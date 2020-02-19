New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Household Care and Laundry Products 2019: Exploring the latest consumer and innovation trends, and future opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810627/?utm_source=GNW





The report outlines the key consumer and innovation trends currently impacting the core categories in the household care and laundry sector: air fresheners, dishwashing products, general purpose household cleaners, laundry care, household paper towels, and pest control. Trends explored in this research include the environmental responsibility of household care and laundry products, sensory and smart and connected innovations, and the rise of household chore services.



Scope

- Consumers tend to seek household care and laundry products that suit their lifestyles, so keeping up with emerging consumer trends is crucial for innovation.

- The household care and laundry product sector is heavily linked to consumers’ concerns about the environment, and creating innovations catering to the issue is important.

- Sensory appeal is increasingly important to consumers’ choices of household care products. Innovating unique sensory experiences with these products is key area of development.

- The development of smart technology will be more adapted to household care and laundry innovations to offer convenient and clever solutions to address household chores.



Reasons to buy

- Identify how brands can innovate to engage consumers as well as showcasing best-in-class innovation examples throughout.

- Learn what consumer behavior is driving innovation using our latest consumer research.

- Access valuable strategic take-outs to help direct future decision-making and inform new product development.





