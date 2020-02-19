New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Top Trends in Dairy 2019: Exploring the latest consumer and innovation trends, and future opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810625/?utm_source=GNW





With consumers more experimental now than before, exciting innovations in the taste, texture, and format of dairy products have an opportunity to thrive on the market. This experimental push may also account for part of the diversification of dairy alternatives, leading to the development of unusual alternatives such as pea or hemp milk.



The dairy industry has steadily shifted across the last few years, making space for plant-based dairy, driven by consumers’ health concerns and sense of environmental responsibility.Trends in health have also pushed for products to be tailored to consumer’s individual health needs.



The demand for tailored products also extends to consumer’s busy lifestyles, for which convenient and portable innovations are best suited. These trends can be capitalized on by brands by ensuring that their products address these concerns.



Scope

- Vegan-friendly, plant-based formulations are key as consumers increasingly turn away from animal products, such as traditional dairy.

- Playing with new textures and shapes of products, while maintaining the original flavor profile, captures the attention of experimental consumers, as well as consumers looking for exciting novel products in their comfort zone.

- Consumers are exploring more experimental tastes in dairy, including more tart flavors and sweet and savory combinations.

- Products that are suitable for on-the-go consumption and offer tailored nutritional benefits can capitalize on the personalization trend.



