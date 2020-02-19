New York, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trends and Opportunities in the German Packaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810858/?utm_source=GNW

Rigid Plastics is the largest packaging type accounting for 59,039.4 million units 2018 and is estimated to witness a growth of 0.6% during 2018-2023, while rigid metal is the fastest growing pack material with a CAGR of 2.5% over the forecast period. Some of the prevalent trends observed in the German packaging industry include products with unique designs, recyclable/ecofriendly packing materials and on-the-go packs.



Scope

- This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Packaging industry in Germany, as part of our coverage of the industry across 20 countries. It includes Market Overview, Growth in use of Pack Material by Sector, Analysis of Key Packaging Materials, Trends and Future Outlook



Reasons to buy

- Packaging companies and retailers seek the latest information on consumer trends and opportunities to formulate their sales and marketing strategies. There is also demand for authentic market data with a high level of detail. This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the CPG market.

- As consumer product demand evolves the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.

- The differential growth across different packaging materials and formats drive fundamental shifts in the market. These differentials result from various factors such as changing consumer preferences, regulatory compliance, and innovation within the packaging market

- The report is a unique combination of in-depth qualitative analysis and authoritative packaging data for the years 2013-2023. Each packaging material has detailed data breakdown by packaging type, closure material, closure type, outer material, and outer type.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810858/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001