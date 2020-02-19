Kansas City, Missouri, Feb. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protection plan provides varying coverage depending on the terms of the chosen plan. Some of the items covered by the different plans include the transmission and the engine. In most cases, the insurers require policyholders to take the vehicle to accredited repair centers.





CarGuard Elijah Norton offers tiered service plans designed to help vehicle owners maximize coverage. It is important to familiarize yourself with the list of components covered by a specific plan to avoid exposure to unwanted exclusions. Opting for the most comprehensive plan makes it easier to enjoy full coverage, which is often referred to as the bumper-to-bumper plan.





Some plans may exclude components, such as air conditioning systems, brakes, and electronic parts. The applicable terms are usually listed in the fine print. Hence, the need to scrutinize service agreements, which outline specific requirements.





The majority of auto warranties available on the market exclude damage to the body paint and the vehicle's interior. The exclusions may also apply to mechanical issues resulting from wear and tear. To maximize coverage, Bryan REO CarGuard, recommends opting for specialized wear-and-tear plans, which cover the difference.





By opting for wear-and-tear plans, vehicle owners can cover brakes and tires. These plans are particularly useful to motorists leasing a vehicle since they are responsible for the repair or replacement of components like tires and brakes.





Key considerations





Bryan REO Elijah Norton states that auto protection plan agreements require policyholders to perform routine maintenance as indicated by the manufacturer. In doing so, vehicle owners can avoid voiding the contract.





Some of the essential maintenance tasks recommended by the manufacturers include replacing filters since they can negatively impact the engine and other vital components.





On the other hand, repeatedly missing oil changes can lead to a warranty void. The same applies to system inspections, which are designed to detect any potential problems. Bryan REO Elijah Norton recommends adhering to the vehicle's maintenance schedule.





Extended warranties typically become active after 30 days or 1,000 miles. This requirement is meant to discourage motorist to consider purchasing auto protection plans only after the vehicle develops a mechanical issue.





Benefits of auto protection warranties





When it comes to auto protection plans, service providers like CarGuard handle the paperwork. By taking out protection plans, vehicle owners enjoy peace of mind knowing that the costs of servicing the automobile are covered. The coverage eliminates the risk associated with driving without adequate cover in case of unexpected mechanical issues.





CarGuard Elijah Norton highlights the additional features of auto service plans as good reasons to buy a warranty. Some of the features include roadside assistance, car rental, and other offers. Roadside assistance makes it easier to travel worry-free knowing that help is a phone call away.





In some cases, insurers allow policyholders to combine an extended protection plan with trip interruption insurance. This option becomes useful in the event that the vehicle breaks down more than 100 miles from the policyholder's place of residence.





The plans are a must-have for anyone looking to retain the vehicle after the manufacturer's warranty expires. Taking an auto protection plan is one way to boost the resale value of the value. Most service plan providers allow policyholders to transfer the warranty to a new owner.





The service provider may also offer a pro-rated refund if the plan is canceled after reselling the vehicle. On another level, warranty agreements may specify that the vehicle owner must use only the recommended types of gasoline. All vehicles have a specific octane rating designed to boost engine performance.





Bryan REO CarGuard different types of extended protection plan plans from which to choose. Customers enjoy excellent customer service and additional features that provide real value for money.